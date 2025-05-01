Samueli Family of Newport Beach Funds $1 Billion Transformation of Honda Center

OC Sports & Entertainment (OCSE), an affiliate of the operator of the city-owned Honda Center, has announced Honda Center Encore, a $1 billion privately funded transformation that will reimagine the guest experience at the iconic arena.

The project is being spearheaded and funded by the Samueli Family of Newport Beach, owners of the Anaheim Ducks and longtime stewards of Honda Center.

The comprehensive renovations, which will reimagine nearly all aspects of the venue, launched last fall and are planned to run through the end of 2027. Honda Center will remain open during all project phases, which, when completed, will mark a new chapter in its history.

“This is more than just an investment in a venue — it’s an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment,” said Bill Foltz, Chief Executive Officer of OC Sports & Entertainment. “Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit — all made possible through the vision and generosity of the Samueli Family.”

Highlights of the Honda Center Encore transformation include:

A new five-story South Entrance with a grand arrival experience and future plans for a high-impact digital display to host outdoor viewing parties and special community moments.

New escalators to improve vertical circulation and enhance guest flow throughout the arena.

A complete refresh of all food and beverage spaces, including ten brand-new concepts and the introduction of innovative self-service technology to elevate speed and convenience for guests throughout the arena.

A new all-inclusive club on the club-level, offering an upscale, hospitality-focused experience for premium guests, with curated food and beverage offerings and unmatched views of the action.

The debut of new opera box suites on the main concourse and a full renovation of all 68 existing luxury suites to deliver an elevated, modernized premium experience.

Three new parking garages totaling over 6,000 stalls.

Four new entry plazas, each with a distinct social aesthetic.

“As our partnership approaches two decades, we are proud to be a part of this reimagining of the Honda Center into a world-class facility where dreams come true”, said Jennifer Symington, Assistant Vice President of Marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “This renewed commitment to the community and visitors will make Orange County and the Honda Center a premier destination for sports and entertainment.”

In addition to the renovations at the arena, Honda Center Encore will increase available parking by nearly 60 percent, providing enhanced access and convenience for all guests. The two general parking garages will begin serving guests in October 2025, streamlining the entry experience with an all-inclusive model — the first of its kind at a U.S. arena — eliminating the need for parking passes and enabling a more seamless entry and exit process for ticketholders.

Honda Center is the anchor venue of OCVIBE, the $4 billion mixed-use district currently under development around the arena. Together, these investments will reshape the Orange County community and solidify the area as a premier hub for culture, community, and live entertainment.

The Samueli Family’s commitment to the future of Anaheim and Orange County ensures that Honda Center and OCVIBE will serve the community for decades to come, demonstrating what’s possible through visionary investment and civic pride.

For more information, visit www.ocvibe.com.