Hoag Recruits Transformative Leader to Lead the Hoag Family Cancer Institute in Newport Beach

After a competitive national recruitment effort, Hoag has announced that Steven Grossman, M.D., Ph.D. has joined as Executive Medical Director of the Hoag Family Cancer Institute in Newport Beach.

An internationally recognized clinician and scientist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers, Dr. Grossman comes to Hoag from USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Keck School of Medicine, where he served as Deputy Director for Cancer Services and Physician-in-Chief.

“Dr. Grossman’s decision to join Hoag reflects our unique ability to drive discovery and innovation in cancer care and prevention – not only in Orange County but globally,” said Hoag President and CEO Robert T. Braithwaite. “We are excited to welcome him to our esteemed team of Hoag Family Cancer Institute physicians, scientists and caregivers and are confident that, under his leadership, we will stay at the forefront of translating innovative research into effective, compassionate care.”

Dr. Grossman joins the organization at a pivotal moment for Hoag, as it accelerates the growth of cancer research, treatment and prevention, highlighted by state-of-the-art clinical trials and a $1 billion investment in expanding Hoag’s Irvine hospital, the Sun Family Campus. This major expansion includes the new Cancer & Digestive Hospital Pavilion, further advancing dedicated cancer care offerings.

With an extensive background in clinical research in GI cancers, including pancreatic cancer, Dr. Grossman said he was particularly drawn to Hoag’s “privademic” model, which offers the best of both private practice and academic medicine, allowing for groundbreaking research and innovation in a patient-centered clinical setting.

“I am impressed by Hoag’s ability to provide cutting-edge therapies in a clinical setting that allows every patient to be seen as an individual,” said Dr. Grossman. “Hoag’s multidisciplinary approach rivals academic institutions while providing care that addresses each person’s physical, mental and emotional needs.”

Hoag is a leader in clinical trials providing patients with access to more than 100 clinical trials in cancer alone. Through these groundbreaking research efforts, funded in part by philanthropy, Hoag works to advance treatment options and improve health care by exploring the safety and effectiveness of new drugs, therapies, medical devices, and clinical and surgical methods.

Philanthropy is central to Hoag’s ability to make strides in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, in addition to supporting Dr. Grossman’s recruitment process. Specifically, Circle 1000, a nearly 40-year-old philanthropic group, has raised more than $25 million for the Hoag Family Cancer Institute and provided funds to support Dr. Grossman’s position.

Dr. Grossman earned an A.B. in biology from Princeton University, followed by an M.D. and a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology from the University of Chicago. Following his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Grossman received his postdoctoral fellowship training at Harvard Medical School. He is also fellowship-trained in Medical Oncology from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

