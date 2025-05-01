Hoag OC Marathon Returns May 4 in Newport Beach

This Sunday, May 4, is the running of the 21st annual Hoag OC Marathon, which includes a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and Kids Run. Runners will start at VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island and then make their way through Newport Beach including Balboa Island and Corona del Mar before finishing at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.

The Orange County community will once again be on display for runners from around the country and the world to see. The runners appreciate the enthusiasm of residents as they pass through our neighborhoods – the cheering, the candy and fruit, colorful balloons, cool mist from a garden hose, all great gestures that make this event so wonderful.

Hoag OC Marathon activities include Celebrate OC, OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, and Family fun Day.

More than $15 million is pumped into the Orange County economy as a result of the race. The event has also generated more than $7 million for local charities such as World Vision, John Wayne Cancer Foundation, and the OC Bar Foundation.

The OC Marathon Foundation heads up one of the largest youth running programs in the nation. The Kids Run is expecting nearly 10,000 youths to join the event this year.

Road closures and delays will begin starting at 4 a.m. Sunday morning throughout the host cities of Newport Beach, Santa Ana and Costa Mesa, lasting in some areas through 2 p.m.

Closure times vary based on runners’ locations, and vehicle traffic may be delayed for safety after the last runner passes. All closures in the area are listed on the event website at www.ocmarathon.com.

The roads close and open in a rolling method, so the closure in your area depends on where you are, where runners are on the course, etc.