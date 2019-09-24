Sandcastle Contest Returns to Big Corona

Share this:

The sand at Corona del Mar State Beach will once again be transformed into palaces, ocean life, and more, with the return of the 58th annual Sandcastle Contest.

Presented by the Commodore’s Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the event is scheduled for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bir Corona State Beach.

This year’s theme is “Fantastic Sea Creatures!” This long-running event attracts thousands of spectators and contest participants ranging from seasoned professionals to first–timers. Get a team together – family, friends, work, church or school group – and sign up now or come to the beach to watch. Event participants receive a free T-Shirt.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com/events/58th-annual-sandcastle-contest/