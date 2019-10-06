Newport Restaurants Nab Golden Foodie Awards

Share this:

How good are Newport Beach restaurants?

At the eight annual Golden Foodie Awards, held on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Marriott Newport Beach, Newport restaurants, bartenders and chefs were nominated in 14 out of 16 categories. Newport restaurants went on to score an impressive seven wins, cementing Newport’s reputation as a culinary oasis.

The Golden Foodie Awards were created by the Orange County Restaurant Association to honor OC-based restaurants and those who work in the industry.

The evening began with a reception in the Marriot’s rose garden, where 16 restaurants served signature bites. A who’s who of the OC restaurant community mixed and mingled—a rare time for everyone to come together and enjoy a night out.

Spotted in the crowd: Chef Amy Lebrun of Lido Bottle Works, a nominee for Chef of the Year. She was serving superb burrata crostinis and looking like a chef-model. Chef Craig Strong from Ocean at Main in Laguna Beach was also there, serving an amazing roasted beet salad. He deserves to be nominated in multiple categories next year.

Once inside the Marriott’s ballroom, hosts Neil Saavedra and Aarti Sequeira welcomed everyone and set the stage for the awards to follow. They also introduced a succession of humorous video clips that were modern takes on food or bar scenes from classic movies, with chefs substituting for famous actors.

Newport wasted no time in the spotlight. The first award, for Bartender of the Year, went to Ravin Buzzell of CdM Restaurant, which opened earlier this year.

Best Lunch Spot went to Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, another Corona del Mar hotspot founded by longtime OC Chef Rich Mead, who was named the Best Chef at the 2017 Golden Foodie Awards.

Restaurateur of the Year went to Russ Bendel, the face behind Olea (Newport Beach), Vine (San Clemente) and Ironwood (Laguna Hills). Bendel strikes restaurant gold wherever he goes. When I congratulated him that night, he teasingly told me that a fourth restaurant is on its way. I can’t wait to find out details. By the way, I celebrated my birthday last Tuesday by dining at Olea. I had the burger—still one of the best in OC.

Best Service Award went to Five Crowns in Corona del Mar. I agree with the choice. Five Crowns not only has fabulous cuisine, but the service is always friendly and attentive. Plus they have Tommy “Roadrunner” Martin, a host/sommelier/ambassador who recently marked 50 years with the restaurant. I have dubbed Tommy the King of Goodwill and Prince of Smiles. Any time Tommy is making the rounds, he always makes diners glad they came to Five Crowns.

Best Brunch in Orange County was won by Bosscat Kitchen & Libations near John Wayne Airport. I have had their cuisine many times at special events, but now I need to go and try their brunch!

Best Beer Program in Orange County went to Helmsman Ale House, a relative newcomer that opened last summer where Newport Beach Brewing Company once stood. They remodeled the interior, added a brew master, revamped the menu, and became an instant neighborhood classic. Oh—and the beer program is outstanding.

It was a given that a Newport Beach eatery would win Best New Restaurant—all three nominees were from Newport: Helmsman Ale House, CdM Restaurant, and Fable & Spirit. Fittingly, as Helmsman and CdM had already won awards, this time it was Fable & Spirit’s turn to garner the spotlight as Best New Restaurant.

Two special awards were bestowed at this year’s Golden Foodie Awards.

The Legacy Award went to the Avila Family, founders of Avila’s El Ranchito Mexican Restaurants. They have 11 restaurants in Orange County, including Newport Beach and Corona del Mar. The restaurant was launched in the mid 1960s by Salvador Avila, with recipes created by his wife. His children and grandchildren continued the Avila legacy. Each of the restaurants is managed by a family member, with many of the original recipes still on the menu, including Mamá Avila’s Soup with chicken broth, chunks of chicken breast, rice, avocado, tomato, cilantro and lime.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to the one and only Chef Pascal Olhats, who has been concocting creative French cuisine in Orange County for more than 35 years.

Chef Pascal has had several noted restaurants, including his famed Pascal restaurant on Bristol Street and Brasserie Pascal in Fashion Island. His latest project is his Café Jardin at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar.

Chef Olhats recently waged a battle with T-cell lymphoma but after treatment has recovered and is back in action, with a new sidekick: Chef Jessica Roy, formerly of Current Coastal Cuisine at the Renaissance Newport Beach hotel. Roy recently won Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, an impressive feat. Look for her to receive accolades soon for her modern fresh twist on classic dishes.

Another legendary chef, Alan Greeley (Golden Truffle), came out of his Florida retirement to present the award to Chef Olhats. Greeley noted that Olhats told him during a phone conversation that he had stage three cancer, and Greeley replied that it’s better than stage five cancer. Olhats said “there is no stage five.” Greeley, with his customary unfiltered tongue, retorted “that’s what I F-ing said—it’s better than stage five.”

Olhats received a standing ovation when he went on stage to claim his Golden Foodie trophy, while the Elton John song “I’m Still Standing” played in the background.

“I’m happy to be here—I’m still standing,” said Olhats to cheers from the audience. He thanked his wife for her support, and also thanked the entire restaurant community for their friendship.

After the awards ceremony ended, it was time for an after-party with an array of cocktails, beer and bites, plus coffee and donuts.

Congratulations to the winners, nominees, and everyone who has managed to carve a career in the restaurant industry. This humble food writer thanks you.