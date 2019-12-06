Sea Kings Southern Division Champs, Eyeing State Title

Share this:

Corona del Mar High School varsity football team continued their undefeated streak last weekend, earning them the division champs title. They are now on their way to the regional championship this weekend, while eyeing a chance at the state championship game.

The Sea Kings won their southern section division championship 56-28 against the Lancers from Grace Brethren on Nov. 29.

Team officials wrote on Twitter that there was “out of this world support” at last weekend’s local game.

“A great night to be a Sea King, and so very proud of our boys doing exactly what we all aspire to be in our approach every day [when] we wake up: To…Attack with vigor!” officials wrote.

They will face Oceanside on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Newport Harbor High School. If the Sea Kings win, they will face the winner of the game between San Joaquin Memorial and Serra high schools.

As their record stands at 14-0, they are ranked 12th nationally, and third in the state in their division, according to MaxPreps.

The epic undefeated season for Corona del Mar has been building in tension and impressiveness for weeks.

At the Battle of the Bay on Oct. 25, the longtime rivalry game between CdM and Newport Harbor High School from across the bay, the Sea Kings triumphed over the Sailors, 56-17. On Nov. 1, they outscored Los Alamitos 48-14.

Corona del Mar shut out Santiago 49-0 on Nov. 8, during the first game of the 2019 CIF Southern Section High School Football playoff brackets.

The Sea Kings again continued to come out on top against Cajon HS on Nov. 15 and Alemany HS at on Nov. 22.