Sherman Library & Gardens Seeks High School Interns for Summer 2021

Share this:

Are you a high school student looking for a summer internship? Do you love horticulture and botany? Are you energetic and inquisitive?

If you answered “Yes” to those questions, Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar has a job for you!

Sherman Library & Gardens is a 501(c)3 nonprofit cultural center that is searching for two motivated high school students to join the horticulture team for a fascinating educational experience.

The goal of the internship is to share the range of study and career paths open to those interested in horticulture and botany.

The intern program is a mix of educational experiences including hands-on learning sessions on topics such as gardening skills, orchids, bromeliads and palms.

Field trips and behind-the- scenes tours to other botanic gardens, private gardens, and nurseries provide interaction with colleagues involved in different aspects of the horticulture industry.

The selected interns will experience the horticulture profession in a botanic garden setting as they work alongside Sherman Library & Gardens’ horticulturists, garden staff, volunteers, and docents.

This is a six to eight week paid, in-person internship for High School Juniors and Seniors during July and August, 2021. The time requirement is 20 to 30 hours per week. Schedule is flexible and will be arranged with intern,

Qualifications: High school student entering Grades 11 or 12 with a 2.5 or higher GPA.

To apply, applications should include a cover letter and typed essay, 500 words or less, on why this internship appeals to you. Why is horticulture, the environment and/or plants important to you? Applications are due by April 23, 2021.

Email applications to: Catherine Dickinson, Education Director at [email protected]. Or mail hard copies to Catherine Dickinson, Education Director at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, CA 92625.

For more information, visit www.thesherman.org or call 949.673.2261, ext. 307.

About Sherman Library & Gardens: Sherman Library & Gardens is a vibrant cultural center that provides the public an oasis of inspiration, education and appreciation of regional history, horticulture and the arts. The 2.2 acre property boasts a nationally renowned botanical garden and research library with collections related to the history of the Pacific Southwest. The Library & Gardens is a nonprofit organization sustained by the generosity of members, friends, and a dedicated Volunteer Association that help to support the Gardens, Library, and a year-round calendar of educational programs and seasonal exhibits for the community.