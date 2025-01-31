Segerstrom Center Announces 2025 Chamber Music Concerts

Share this:

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the remaining performances of their 2024/2025 Chamber Series: four concerts by world class ensembles playing iconic works of chamber music, including several premieres, from February through April in the intimate Samueli Theater.

First, Takács Quartet with David Requiro, cello, return on February 14 with a program of Haydn, Britten, and Schubert. Known for their innovative programming, the Takács Quartet enters its 50th season as a longtime audience favorite who continues to bring breathtaking interpretations to the Samueli Theater stage.

They are followed by the return of popular Calidore String Quartet on March 6, with the debut of String Quartet No. 3 by Han Lash. The Calidore String Quartet is recognized as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the vast chamber music repertory, from the cycles of quartets by Beethoven and Mendelssohn to works of celebrated contemporary voices like György Kurtág, Jörg Widmann, and Caroline Shaw. They will perform the World Premiere of String Quartet No. 3 by Han Lash, commissioned by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting for the Center’s Chamber Series.

Then on March 23, violin sensation Théotime Langlois de Swarte and Baroque supergroup Les Arts Florissants perform Vivaldi’s the Four Seasons. After the completely rapturous ovation to Théotime Langlois de Swarte’s Center debut, he returns with Les Arts Florissants. While still at the young age of 28, Théotime has quickly become one of today’s most sought-after violin soloists. His almost super-human dexterity on both the baroque and modern instrument has mesmerized critics,

Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI end the series on April 16, with Music of Fire and Love, breathing life into their extensive repertoire of early music. Jordi Savall is one of the most versatile and engaging musical personalities of his generation. For more than 50 years, he has rescued musical gems from the obscurity of neglect and oblivion and given them back for all to enjoy. The Washington Post calls Jordi Savall “A magical musician” and The New Yorker praises Savall as “a man worth celebrating. Savall is not only a performer of genius but also a conductor, a scholar, a teacher.”

All concerts begin at 7p.m. except Théotime Langlois de Swarte & Les Arts Florissants, which starts at 2 p.m. Visit www.SCFTA.org for tickets and more information.