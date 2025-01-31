Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pink Martini and Pacific Symphony Pops February 14 & 15

Share this:

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Pink Martini returns to Pacific Symphony Pops February 14 & 15 to deliver a musical cocktail of sophistication and vibrancy as they mix classical zest, Latin heat, and jazz-tinted pop. They’ll be celebrating 30 years of delighting audiences this season.

Dubbed “A Night at the Copa,” the evening with Pink Martini will feature “Everything under the sun,” said Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. “It’s an upbeat party, great for romantics. It’s something special, and a fun exploration of different styles of jazz and Latin, European—a little of everything.”

Pink Martini has a fun and fascinating history.

In 1994 in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, Thomas Lauderdale was working in politics, with the intention of eventually running for office. Like other eager politicians-in-training, he went to every political fundraiser under the sun, but was dismayed to find the music at these events underwhelming, lackluster, loud and un-neighborly.

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop – and hoping to appeal to conservatives and liberals alike, he founded the “little orchestra” Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, cleaning up the Willamette River, funding for libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.

One year later, Lauderdale called China Forbes, a Harvard classmate who was living in New York City, and asked her to join Pink Martini. They began to write songs together. Their first song – “Sympathique” (Je ne veus pas travailler)- became an overnight sensation in France, was nominated for “Song of the Year” at France’s Victoires de la Musique Awards, and to this day remains a mantra (“Je ne veux pas travailler” or “I don’t want to work”) for striking French workers.

Says Lauderdale, “We’re very much an American band, but we spend a lot of time abroad and therefore have the incredible diplomatic opportunity to represent a broader, more inclusive America—the America which remains the most heterogeneously populated country in the world, composed of people of every country, every language, every religion. Except for Native Americans, all of us are immigrants from every country, of every language, of every religion.”

