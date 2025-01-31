Valentine’s Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

Valentine’s Day is February 14, a day for flowers, chocolates and of course dining out! Restaurants in Newport Beach are offering special Valentine’s Day menus, from elaborate prix fixe dinners to a la carte favorites.

Here are a few of the menus available on Valentine’s Day but make your reservation soon before your favorite restaurant is sold out.

Bayside Restaurant

Bayside Restaurant is offering a special experience to celebrate love. With an outstanding three-course prix-fixe menu available Friday, February 14, Bayside will also feature menu specials all weekend long for those who wish to extend the holiday. The menu features seasonal favorites, including lobster bisque, beef tartare, filet mignon and mushroom crusted seabass, all topped off with a flourless chocolate tarte or the showstopping strawberry shortcake. Bayside offers a romantic ambiance, whether on the covered, heated open-air terrace, or inside the intimate dining room or the lively lounge with live music all evening. Seating will also be available at the bar. Live music plays from 5 to 10 p.m. You’ll need reservations for a table, as Bayside’s Valentine’s Day dinner tends to sell out. For more information, visit www.BaysideRestaurant.com or call (949) 721-1222.

Sushi Ii

Treat your valentine to an Omakase experience at Sushi Ii on Coast Highway. Master Chef Susumu Ii has prepared a multi-course experience available only on Friday, Feb. 14. Priced at $280 per person, this special multi-course dinner allows guests to experience the breadth of Japanese cuisine, with courses encompassing everything from classic nigiri and sashimi, to meticulously prepared appetizers that put Chef Ii’s mastery and craftsmanship on display. Various seatings are available between 4:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (949) 287.6268 or online at https://www.exploretock.com/sushiii/.

Mayor’s Table

Love is in the air at Mayor’s Table in Newport Beach, where Chef-Partner Riley Huddleston has curated a celebratory three-course menu for Valentine’s Day that will be available only on Friday, Feb. 14. The evening begins with a duo of shared staters including designer oysters topped with finger lime caviar and Hawaiian blue fin hash with charcoaled beets and crispy potatoes finished with habanero oil. Guests can choose from a selection of entrees including Wine Country Lamb or Macadamia & Furikake-Crusted Ono. Guests can enhance their meal with an additional Ricotta Gnuddi course ($25) with roasted hazelnut, brown butter, and shaved white truffles. End the evening on a sweet note with a gooey Chocolate Brownie designed for two. Priced at $65 per person, guests have the option to add wine pairings to each course for $40 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (949) 524-8500.

Topside Roof Deck at Lido House

Topside Roof Deck is a romantic destination for Valentine’s Day. Topside is offering several packages to elevate the evening. VIP table packages ensure the best views and set the stage for romance with two glasses Lido House Blend Piper Heidsieck Champagne ($150) or upgrade to a full bottle for $250. Those looking for a wow-worthy Valentine’s Day can opt for the Valentine’s Cabana Package which reserves one of Topside’s rooftop cabanas for the entire evening, decked out in romantic decor. Cabana packages include a bottle of Lido House Blend Piper Heidsieck Champagne and can be reserved for $1000. Reservations can be made online here: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/topsidenpbak.

608 Dahlia

At 608 Dahlia on the grounds of Sherman Library & Gardens, Chef Jessica Roy has prepared a celebratory four-course prix-fixe dinner priced at $100. The evening begins with Roy’s famous buttermilk chive and gruyere biscuits and a wild mushroom amuse-bouche. First course selections include a lobster bisque or a garden salad. Entree selections include a slow-braised short rib with petite vegetables, radiatori pasta with a roasted tomato vodka sauce and melted burrata, or a pan-seared sea bass with tarragon sauce. For dessert, guests can choose from a house-made flourless chocolate torte or a classic cheesecake. The evening will be set to the romantic backdrop of the gardens, complete with live music. Reservations can be made online here: https://608dahlia.com/valentines-experience.

Balboa Bay Resort | Harbor Rendezvous

At Newport Beach’s only waterfront resort, Balboa Bay Resort’s Harbor Rendezvous Package is the perfect blend of relaxing romance and aquatic adventure. Throughout the month of February, this limited-time package includes a scenic harbor Duffy boat ride for two, a couple’s massage, and a room upgrade featuring rose petals, tea lights, chocolate-covered strawberries, and sparkling wine. Not looking to spend the night? The Spa at Balboa Bay Resort is open to the public with a variety of couple’s massage options, and the onsite A+O Restaurant | Bar welcomes guests with its coastal-inspired menu in a romantic waterfront setting. https://balboabayresort.com/deals.

VEA Newport Beach | Spa + Dining Experiences

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at VIEW, VEA Newport Beach’s signature restaurant, where a stunning backdrop complements an unforgettable dining experience. VIEW’s Valentine’s Day menu features grilled lobster and filet mignon with lobster risotto, saffron beurre blanc, confit cipollini, and blistered togarashi shishito for $79. For dessert, the Ceremonial Grade Matcha Tiramisu is served with rose foam, compressed berries, and micro mint for $16. Couples are invited to unwind and indulge in the ultimate relaxation with the Social Sanctuary Couples Massage at SPA VEA. This 100-minute experience offers a bespoke side-by-side massage in a tranquil treatment room, paired with a glass of champagne for each guest to savor and a professional image to take home. The price for two is $975 inclusive of staff and house charge. Couples can also celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic Rose Petal Turn Down in their VEA guestroom. This enchanting amenity includes a bottle of sparkling wine, a heart-shaped display of light pink rose petals on the bed, a bouquet of one dozen red roses, and five tuxedo strawberries, offering the perfect touch of romance for a memorable stay, which costs $525. https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnb-vea-newport-beach-a-marriott-resort-and-spa/overview/.

CUCINA enoteca

CUCINA enoteca in Newport Beach sets the stage for romance with a four-course prix-fixe dining experience crafted by Executive Chef Cesar Sarmiento. Priced at $75 per person, the swoon-worthy menu features indulgent dishes like beef carpaccio, short rib malfadine, and their iconic tempura-fried stuffed squash blossom. https://www.urbankitchengroup.com/cucina-enoteca-newport-beach.

Tavern House

Chef and Restaurateur David Wilhelm has created a special three-course menu featuring some of his favorite hits including coconut-crusted shrimp, honey-buttermilk fried chicken, and of course his famous French onion filet mignon. Choose from seven appetizers including lobster bisque, and eight entrees including Chilean sea bass and steak Diane. End your meal with a choice of three Desserts. Cost is $90 per person. Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.