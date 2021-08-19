Segerstrom Center Brings Three Acclaimed Dance Troupes Plus ‘The Nutcracker’ to OC This Fall

Share this:

Dance is back at Segerstrom Center!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is presenting a trio of innovative and exciting dance troupes this fall indoors in Segerstrom Hall.

The series opens on Sept. 11 with Alonzo King Lines Ballet, featuring stunning dancers showcasing impeccable technique and powerfully visual works. The San Francisco Chronicle said the company has “gripping, urgently beautiful choreography.” The company will be performing a bold new work and excerpts from the Company’s nearly forty-year history.

Then, Ballet X, the powerhouse company from Philadelphia, makes its Segerstrom Center debut on Oct. 16. The company commissions new works that are “fresh, inclusive and connect to what people want” (Philadelphia Citizen). Ballet X is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Parsons Dance Company, whose previous local appearance was in 2019 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre as part of the Laguna Dance Festival, takes the stage Nov. 20 for its Center debut as one of the world’s leading modern/contemporary dance companies. Exuberant and virtuosic, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for its remarkably athletic and joyous style.

In addition to the Dance Series, the Center has also announced the annual engagement of Tchaikovsky’s beloved The Nutcracker, performed by American Ballet Theatre with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky. The Nutcracker will be performed Dec. 10 – 19 with live music by Pacific Symphony.

“Each of these companies was chosen to open our season because of the quality of the dancers and the unique style of the choreographers,” said Judy Morr, Executive Vice President of Segerstrom Center. “Nothing can compare to the excitement of live dance. The choreography is imaginative, and each company has its own unique style. Dance is the perfect way to open our season back at Segerstrom Hall stage. This is an experience you do not want to miss.”

For tickets, visit www.SCFTA.org.