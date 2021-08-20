Off the Menu: Balboa Bay Resort Appoints New Executive Chef

Share this:

Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach has appointed Prabeen Prathapan as executive chef of the resort. Prathapan will oversee the development and menu planning of the resort’s signature restaurant, A+O Restaurant & Bar, as well as the culinary offerings at the new Lighthouse Room, the former Waterline Restaurant that has been transformed into an indoor-outdoor gathering space for social events and host of the resort’s Seafood Sunday Brunch series.

Prathapan will also be responsible for overseeing the resort’s overall culinary programming, including in-room dining services and private events.

Prathapan didn’t travel far to join Balboa Bay Resort. His last culinary position was as executive chef of Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, where he enhanced the entire food and beverage operation.

Prior to that, he was down south as executive sous chef for Montage Laguna Beach, where he was responsible for overseeing daily culinary operations. He also served as chef de cuisine at Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas.

According to his bio, Chef Prabeen earned his Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Hospitality Administration from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Trivandrum, India. This led him to gaining experience across the Taj Hotels portfolio, such as management trainee at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi and sous chef at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove in Chennai, India. While in India, he was able to master an abundance of regional cuisines, which prepared him for the opening of Taj Boston.

“We are honored to welcome Chef Prabeen and his rich and diverse culinary background to Balboa Bay Resort,” said Balboa Bay Resort General Manager Marina Dutton. “He has already made an impact on our food and beverage program, bringing about new creativity and excitement. Guests will be delighted to see what’s cooking at our various dining venues under his direction and alongside the whole team of culinary talents in our kitchens.”

A+O Restaurant & Bar serves comfort California cuisine such as carbonara mac and cheese, Baja fish tacos, grilled chicken, salads, lobster bisque, grilled octopus, shrimp & grits, calamari, and a renowned burger.

The newest event space, Lighthouse Room, hosts a weekly Seafood Sunday Brunch that features bayside views and a variety of buffet stations serving artisan cheeses and charcuterie, fresh seafood, a carving station, omelets, hot items, and a bakery and patisserie display.

Visit BalboaBayResort.com for more information.