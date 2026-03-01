Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces 2026-27 Broadway Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its 2026-2027 Broadway season, and it’s an extra special celebration because it marks the Center’s 40th anniversary season.

This landmark season features 11 acclaimed Broadway productions, including six Orange County premieres.

Casey Reitz, President and CEO of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, said “I am thrilled to share this sensational Broadway lineup with our community. This season is especially meaningful as we celebrate 40 years of presenting Broadway in Orange County, something we’ve proudly done since our very first season! The 2026–2027 lineup is a true celebration of Broadway at its very best, bringing remarkable productions directly from New York to our stage.”

Musical Lineup

Fans of “Beauty and The Beast” will be excited because Disney has launched the first North American touring production of the beloved musical in more than 25 years, so prepare to “be our guest” when “Beauty and the Beast” kicks off the Broadway season this September. Members of the original creative team have reunited to bring this timeless tale to life.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “The Outsiders,” brings the story of brotherhood and resilience to life in October, while “Water for Elephants,” which comes to town in November, is a musical adapted from Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel set against the backdrop of a traveling circus.

“The Book of Mormon” is a holiday treat this December. This outrageous musical comedy comes courtesy of the creators of South Park.

Another returning show, “Jersey Boys,” kicks off the new year in January 2027, and tells the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons featuring their chart-topping hits.

After many years, the rock opera “The Who’s Tommy” arrives at Segerstrom Center in March 2027 with a bold revival direct from Broadway.

Then there’s the five-time Tony Award-winning musical “Buena Vista Social Club” in March 2027, followed in April by the popular musical “Waitress” that tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town.

Broadway’s current hot ticket is the musical version of “The Great Gatsby,” and Segerstrom Center gets the Broadway touring production of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s roaring 20s classic in May 2027 that’s filled with passion, excess and the pursuit of the American Dream.

“Maybe Happy Ending,” the most recent winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, explores what it means to be human in June 2027.

The season concludes in July 2027 with the outrageous humor and jaw-dropping visuals of the musical comedy “Death Becomes Her.”

Subscriptions for the 2026-2027 Broadway Season are available now. Packages are available in the full 10-show Mega Broadway Season, the seven-show Broadway Season, or the three-show Curtain Call Season option. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale later this year

Visit the Center’s website at www.scfta.org for more information.