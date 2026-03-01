Library Foundation of Newport Beach Announces Change of Venues for Spring Programming

The Library Foundation of Newport Beach will move its Library Live Lectures and Witte Lecture Series to the Oasis Senior Center due to the delay of the Witte Hall construction adjacent to the main library.

The Library Foundation had planned its Spring Library Live and Spotlight on Science lectures, and its entire Witte Lecture Series, for Witte Hall. However, with the delay in its construction, the Foundation has had to move these three events to other venues. Venue Changes

Spotlight on Science free lectures at 7 p.m. Wednesdays:

Wednesday, April 15 lecture by Charles Norton, Ph.D., on “The Future of Small Satellites” will be held in the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room.

Wednesday, May 6 lecture by Nobel Prize winner Barry Barish, Ph.D., on “Matter, Antimatter, and the Evolution of the Universe” will be held at the Oasis Senior Center auditorium.

Library Live Distinguished Author Lectures at 7 p.m. Thursdays:

Thursday, March 12 lecture by Colm Toibin, author of “Long Island” and “Brooklyn,” will be held at the Oasis Senior Center.

Thursday, April 23 lecture by Anthony Doerr, author of “Cloud Cuckoo Land” and “All the Light We Cannot See,” will be held at the Oasis Senior Center auditorium.

Witte Lecture Series Lectures at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays:

Friday, February 27 and Saturday February 28 lectures by Julian Gewirtz on “U.S.-China Tensions—Past, Present, and Future” will be held at the Oasis Senior Center Auditorium.

Friday, March 27 and Saturday March 28 lectures by Pippa Malmgren on “International Relations and the Future of Global Economy” will be held at the Oasis Senior Center Auditorium.

Friday, April 17 and Saturday April 18 lectures by photographer Annie Griffiths on “Connect with Anyone, Anywhere: Power of Photography” will be held at Oasis Senior Center Auditorium.

Friday May 1 lecture by Ruth Ben-Ghiat on “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present” will be held on the Civic Center Lawn. The Saturday, May 2 lecture by Ben-Ghiat will be held at the Oasis Senior Center Auditorium.

The free Financial Literacy Workshops and Medicine in Our Backyard programs will be held in the Civic Center Community Room. The Book Discussion Group will continue to be held in the Central Library Friends Room.

For program updates visit https://LibraryFoundationNB.org/programs.

Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave, Corona del Mar

Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., Newport Beac

About the Library Foundation

The Library Foundation of Newport Beach funds valuable library resources, programs, and services, and engages the community through the creation and sponsorship of diverse literary, cultural, and intellectual programs.

Established in 1989 as a collaborative public-private partnership with the City of Newport Beach, the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation raised over $2.2 million in private funds for the construction of the Central Library, demonstrating widespread community support for the library system. Over the past decade, the Foundation has contributed more than $7 million to fund programs, technologies, and services for the 1.2 million people who use the four Newport Beach Library branches annually.

The Foundation entered into an agreement with the City of Newport Beach to fund 50 percent of the cost of construction of the new civic auditorium, Witte Hall, slated to open in July 2026.