Segerstrom Center for the Arts Unveils 2023-2024 Broadway Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has unveiled its 2023-2024 Broadway series, and once again it’s filled with a mix of new shows and popular favorites.

The Broadway features 10 productions beginning this September with the classic “Les Miserables.” Other shows on the schedule include the return of Disney’s “The Lion King,” the timeless “Peter Pan,” and the smash-hit “Beetlejuice” based on the Tim Burton film.

“The Center continually seeks out the most acclaimed and extraordinary productions while ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. That is exactly what we’ve done for our 2023-24 season,” said Casey Reitz, president of Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “With new shows to look forward to come new opportunities to share experiences and create memories with friends and family. I am ecstatic about bringing audiences these performances. And to quote one of our upcoming Broadway shows ‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘It’s showtime!’”

Subscriptions for the Broadway Series are available now. Packages are available in the full Mega Broadway Season, the six-show Broadway Season, or the three-show Curtain Call Season option. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center’s website at www.scfta.org for more information.

2023-2024 BROADWAY SERIES LINEUP

(Descriptions courtesy of Segerstrom Center)

LES MISÉRABLES | September 19 – October 1, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, “Les Misérables.” This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, “Les Misérables” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of “Les Misérables” includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More.”

AIN’T TOO PROUD | October 17 – 29, 2023

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America, all set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL | December 19 – 24, 2023

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation that features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and help remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season.

DISNEY’S THE LION KING | February 1 – 25, 2024

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s “The Lion King,” and now you can, too, when Orange County’s best-loved musical returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. Disney’s “The Lion King” also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

MJ | March 19 – 31, 2024

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Orange County as “MJ,” the multi–Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “MJ” goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

BEETLEJUICE | April 16 – 28, 2024

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Orange County. Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. “Beetlejuice” has an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld.”

DISNEY’S ALADDIN | May 7 – 12, 2024

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s “Aladdin,” the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. “Aladdin” features all the favorite songs from the film as well as new music.

FUNNY GIRL | May 28 – June 9, 2024

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang! The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history.

CLUE | July 23 – 28, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

PETER PAN | August 6 – 18, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” Peter Pan embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning.

