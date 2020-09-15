Sue Gross Foundation Donates $1M to Hoag Hospital

Share this:

Adding to an already long history of generosity, Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a $1 million gift from the Sue J. Gross Foundation to Hoag’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center.

In appreciation of the major gift, Hoag is naming the Sally & Joseph Warpinski Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center in honor of Sue Gross’ sister and brother-in-law. Gross and the Warpinskis credit Hoag with saving Dr. Joseph Warpinski’s life.

Dr. Warpinski had an infection that was so severe that doctors in Wisconsin, where it was initially diagnosed, warned he might not survive more than just a few days.

Aware of Hoag’s comprehensive Wound Healing Center based on treatment that Sally Warpinski received at the same facility just one year earlier – and after encouragement from Gross – the Warpinskis flew to Orange County, where Joseph received lifesaving treatment from Hoag’s skilled wound-care specialists.

“Sally and I went through quite an ordeal that went from bad to worse until we got to Hoag and the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Hoag turned it around for me. There is no question in my mind that I am here today because of them and want to especially thank Dr. Michael Bain, Dr. Catherine Koper, Dr. Kambiz Vahabzadeh, and Dr. Jonathen Zelkin,” said Dr. Joseph Warpinski. “We don’t think wound care receives the recognition it deserves as most of us don’t realize just how dire your situation can become, and how important the work the doctors in this field do is, until you experience it for yourself or through a loved one. Because of this, we are so pleased and honored to have this center named after us.”

“This wonderful gift from the Sue J. Gross Foundation is just the latest example of Sue’s remarkable generosity and lifelong affection for Orange County and her concern for the well-being of its residents,” said Flynn A. Andrizzi, Ph.D, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation. “Her major contribution joins a long list of others she has directed to Hoag and underscores her richly deserved reputation as one of California’s most generous and compassionate philanthropists.”

Through the Sue J. Gross Foundation, and as past president of the Gross Family Foundation, Gross has long supported issues she cares deeply about with major financial gifts that have expanded quality health care services available to Orange County residents.

“I have long cared about supporting quality health care in Southern California, and particularly in my local community of Orange County. Hoag is one of the best and I know through personal experience. Not only have they treated my sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Joe Warpinski, but I myself and nearly all of my loved ones have also benefited from the extensive team of experts within the Hoag network,” said Sue Gross. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused so much loss and trauma for so many and all the resources going toward the virus are clearly mission critical, but I also want to make sure that our everyday health care needs remain available to Orange County residents, which is why I am pleased to support this center now and look forward to other health care initiatives that I plan to give to through my new foundation.”

Past gifts included one for $20 million to fund comprehensive women’s services at Hoag. Hoag renamed its women’s health care facility the Sue & Bill Gross Women’s Pavilion. For many years, it was the largest gift in Hoag’s history.

Other gifts have included one that funded the Gross Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery, which is held by renowned oncoplastic surgeon Melvin J. Silverstein, M.D., medical director of the Hoag Breast Center.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.