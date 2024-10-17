Segerstrom Center Hosts “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Hallo-Queen Spooktacular October 25

Share this:

It’s the most frightful time of the year—what better occasion to take in a screening of everyone’s favorite cult film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, Oct. 25 on the Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Smear on some red lipstick and do the time warp at this Hallo-Queen Spooktacular featuring a fabulous drag preshow that will have you shivering with antici…pation!

The Center’s very own Broadway Divas transform into the scream queens of Halloween with the return of their highly anticipated performance. Costumes are encouraged, so dust off your fishnets and bring out your inner creature of the night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. the Hallo-Queen Spooktacular drag preshow is at 7 p.m., followed by the “Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 p.m. (run time: 1 hour 38 minutes).

The first 200 guests to arrive will receive a free prop bag filled with all the essentials to follow the film’s antics. From confetti to toast, you’ll be ready to join in on the fun for an exciting immersive experience!

For everyone’s safety, please refrain from throwing any items at the screen, bringing rice or water guns, or creating any open flames with lighters on the Plaza (flashlights are ok and encouraged).

All seating is reserved on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6 p.m. when doors open. Attendees should plan to bring their own folding chairs as these will not be provided by the Center. Refreshments and food will be available to purchase courtesy of George’s Café and local food trucks, although attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments and picnics. Outside alcohol, glass containers, tables, barbecues, and food preparation will not be permitted on the Plaza.

Tickets for this event are free with Plaza Pass. You can sign up and learn more by clicking here: https://www.scfta.org/shows-events/plaza-pass.

This free digital pass is for individuals 18 and up to access free events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza all year long. Sign up once and no additional tickets or RSVPs are required. Once downloaded, your Plaza Pass lives in your Apple or Google Wallet and will be scanned upon entry by the ushers.

Individuals under 18 years old are welcome to accompany an adult in their household or another Plaza Pass holder as a guest or register for their own individual Plaza Pass in-person during a Plaza event.

Audience Advisory : The Rocky Horror Picture Show contains some scenes and language that may not be suitable for younger audience members, including scenes of a sexual nature. We encourage patrons to consider these factors when making their decision about attending the performance

For more information, visit www.SCFTA.org.