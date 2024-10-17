Letter to the Editor: Support Michelle Barto for City Council

Share this:

As a more recent resident of Newport Beach and former resident of LA, I have firsthand knowledge of the impact that elected leaders can make.

Our community needs leadership that understands the critical importance of public safety. Michelle Barto, candidate for City Council District 2, stands out for her commitment to supporting the brave men and women who protect and serve our community every day.

Michelle recognizes that a well-funded police force is essential to maintaining the safety and security of our neighborhoods. She understands that our officers put their lives on the line daily to keep us safe, and she is committed to ensuring they have the resources and support they need to do their jobs effectively.

Michelle Barto’s commitment to our police and fire departments reflects her deeper understanding of what makes a community thrive. By prioritizing public safety, she lays the foundation for economic growth, quality education, and a high standard of living for all residents of Newport Beach.

As we look to the future, we need leadership that recognizes the fundamental importance of public safety. Michelle Barto is that leader. Her unwavering support for our police and fire departments, coupled with her vision for a safer, stronger community, makes her the clear choice for City Council District 2.

Tom McKissick / Newport Beach