Newport Beach City Manager Update: Sunset Bridge Dedication, Early Voting, Paving Project

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The City formally dedicated the new Sunset Bridge and parking lot expansion project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The new bridge, at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, connects Sunset Ridge Park with a larger, more convenient parking lot. The project will support greater use of the park’s sports fields, picnic areas and playground spaces while creating a safer crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists at one of Newport Beach’s busiest intersections.

The new parking lot has 129 parking spaces, about double the previous number of spots. City recreation officials said the bridge and expanded parking lot will increase the use of Sunset Ridge Park’s baseball and soccer fields by about 40 percent and allow City summer camps to use the park for the first time.

Construction of the concrete thrust-arch bridge cost $11.5 million. The entire project, including the bridge, new parking lot and improvements to Sunset Ridge Park and nearby Sunset View Park, was $15.5 million.

At 210 feet long and 12 feet wide, Sunset Bridge required about 100 truckloads of concrete to build. Construction took about 18 months.

The project was first proposed about a decade ago, when the California Coastal Commission declined the City’s request to add a new parking lot near Sunset Ridge Park. As an alternative, Newport Beach proposed a connecting bridge and parking lot expansion, which was supported by the commission.

I’d like to thank all those who joined us for this week’s dedication ceremony, including State Senator Janet Nguyen, State Assemblymember Diane Dixon, the Newport Beach City Council, members of the City’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, CalTrans District 12 Director Lan Zhou, Orange County Transportation Authority CEO Darrell Johnson and OCTA Executive Director Kia Mortazavi.

I’d also like to recognize the City’s Public Works team and in particular the Sunset Bridge project manager, Principal Civil Engineer Andy Tran.

Enforcement Begins on New Anti-Camping Ordinance

The Newport Beach Police Department has begun enforcing a new anti-camping ordinance that took effect on Thursday, October 10, following approval by the City Council last month.

The Newport Beach Municipal Code 10.14.20(A) prohibits all camping in public areas, including sleeping in cars, within Newport Beach city limits. Tents are banned as sleeping structures, as is blocking access to public rights-of-way. Violations can be subject to fines and/or arrest.

To report violations, please call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (949) 644-3717,

Early Voting Now Underway for Nov. 5 Election

With the November 5 election around the corner, we wanted to provide some voting information for Orange County registered voters.

You can vote in person at any Vote Center in Orange County. You can also drop off your ballot at any Vote Center.

Beginning October 7, you can vote at the Registrar of Voters office, 1300 South Grand Avenue, Building C, Santa Ana, and at select Vote Centers.

The Vote Center in the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., will open beginning October 26.

All Vote Centers throughout Orange County will be open from November 2 to November 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on November 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Housing Element Implementation FAQ Now Available

To help provide information regarding the Newport Beach 6th Cycle Housing Element implementation, the City has published a new frequently asked questions (FAQ) page.

Please visit www.newportbeachca.gov/HEFAQ.

Roadway Paving Scheduled Oct. 13 – Nov. 8 on Balboa Blvd.

Road paving operations at Balboa Boulevard, Newport Boulevard, and 32nd Street are scheduled to begin on October 13 and continue through November 8.

The paving will occur along Balboa Boulevard from 16th Street to W. Coast Highway, Newport Boulevard from 21st Street to 30th Street, and 32nd Street between Balboa Boulevard and Marcus Avenue.

To reduce traffic congestion and minimize public disruption, work will be conducted during both daytime and nighttime hours.

Nighttime paving will begin on Sunday, Oct. 13, and will continue for five nights, concluding on Friday morning, October 18. Nighttime working hours are limited from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will include paving Balboa Boulevard (16th Street to 24th Street) and Newport Boulevard (21st Street to 30th Street).

Daytime paving operations will follow, beginning Monday, Oct. 21, and concluding by Friday, Nov. 8. Daytime working hours are limited from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will include paving Balboa Boulevard (24th Street to W. Coast Highway) and 32nd Street (Balboa Boulevard to Marcus Avenue).

Road and lane closures will take place during working hours. Alternate routes and detours will be provided. Please observe and follow all temporary traffic control signs and personnel. Upon completion of the paving operations, additional work, such as signage, striping, and utility adjustments, are expected to be finalized by December 6.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to improve our streets.

Free Mulch Giveaway, Document Shredding and E-Waste Disposal Event Oct. 19

Newport Beach residents are invited to bring documents and household electronic waste for free shredding and disposal on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Newport Beach Corporation Yard, 592 Superior Ave. Free bags of mulch will be available for pickup (up to five 30-lb. bags per car).

The entrance to the event will be via Superior Avenue only. Residency will be verified; please bring identification. Residents can bring up to 10 standard file boxes for shredding and household e-waste for disposal. No other household hazardous waste will be accepted. No batteries or medical waste please.

For more information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/shred.

Join Us October 26 for Halloween Spooktacular

Come out for the 7th Annual Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mariners Park & VJ Community Center, 1300 Irvine Ave.

This free community event includes music, trunk-or-treat area, a haunted walkthrough, carnival games, bounce houses, costume contests, food trucks and fun for the whole family. Food will be available for purchase. Parking is limited, so walking and biking are encouraged.

For questions, contact the Newport Beach Recreation & Senior Services Department at (949) 644-3151 or recreation@newportbeachca.gov.

UCI Doctor to Discuss Osteoarthritis at Central Library Oct. 28

Join us on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave., for a free forum by Dr. Ryan DiGiovanni from the UCI Health Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. He will present “Understanding Osteoarthritis and It’s Treatment Options.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Register for this free event here: https://nbplfoundation.givecloud.co/product/OCT2024-MIOBY/medicine-in-our-backyard-with-dr-ryan-digiovanni.

The presentation is part of the 2024-25 season of Medicine in Our Backyard, presented by the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation in collaboration with UCI Health. The series features an extraordinary group of renowned doctors and researchers speaking on a wide range of topics.

CdM Library Hosts Annual Fire Station Storytime

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the Corona del Mar Branch of the Newport Beach Public Library hosted the annual Fire Station Storytime in partnership with Newport Beach Fire Department Fire Station 5.

About 250 children and adults attended the fun morning. Fire Capt. Andy Janis read books and Capt. Cameron Hutzler danced with the kids and provided tours of the fire station.

Fire Engineer Erin Alexander gave a presentation of the truck and gear. Paramedic/Firefighters Anthony Galaviz and Brett Gorrie helped with the fire station tour.

Thank you to all the NBFD staff and community attendees!

Free Financial Planning Seminars Continue Through Nov. 4

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation is hosting “It’s Your Money!,” a free series of financial workshops that runs through November 4.

The sessions are on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Central Library, Friends Meeting Room, 1000 Avocado Ave. The instructors are local, fee only financial advisors; none of the speakers are licensed to sell any financial products.

For more information and schedule details visit the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation website at https://nbplf.foundation/programs/financial-literacy-workshops