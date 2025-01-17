Segerstrom Center Presents an Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee January 23

Share this:

He has won 16 Grammy Awards as a composer and producer, she has carved a career in film, television, Broadway, recording and concert tours.

Together they are the talented husband and wife duo performing in “An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee” on Thursday, January 23 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

This one-night only performance promises to be a unforgettable journey through iconic hits that have defined a generation including Foster-penned hits made famous by Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Bublé, plus McPhee’s memorable songs from “American Idol,” “Smash” and “Waitress.”

Foster’s fame includes more than Grammy Awards. He’s also won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs. He also played a role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.

He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Chicago, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Dolly Parton, and many others.

Foster’s PBS specials were highly-rated and lead him to tour with his own show and now with his wife.

McPhee first burst onto the scene in 2006 during a successful run on Season 5 of “American Idol.” As an actress, she is well-known to television audiences for starring as Paige Dineen on the CBS’ spy drama “Scorpion” and in the NBC musical drama “Smash.”

As a singer, McPhee is renowned for her powerhouse presence, and show-stopping performances. Her recordings have topped the charts in multiple genres including pop, jazz and adult contemporary. A sought-after performer, McPhee has taken the stage for various PBS broadcasts. In 2018, McPhee made her Broadway debut starring as Jenna in the hit musical “Waitress.”

Tickets for “An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee” on Thursday, Jan. 23 start at $49 and are available at www.SCFTA.org.