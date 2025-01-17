Segerstrom Center’s 50th Candlelight Concert Raises a Record $19.2 Million

Share this:

It began five decades ago in an abandoned retail store as a fundraising dinner lit by candles to raise awareness and seed money for a proposed performing arts venue.

Fast forward 50 years.

The event has morphed into one of the most anticipated and acclaimed charity events in Orange County, having raised millions of dollars over the decades to support the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ artistic, education, and community initiatives.

The Center’s 50th Annual Candlelight Concert held December 6, 2024, was a dazzling success beyond anything the Center – or any other arts organization – has accomplished.

Attended by 520 Center supporters, the Candlelight Concert raised a record $19.2 Million—more than the last five years combined.

Much of that had to do with honoring the legacy of the Candlelight Chairs of the last 50 years and the significance of the golden anniversary, but the headline performer certainly helped: Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning icon, singer-songwriter, and humanitarian Elton John, who performed an unforgettable 90-minute show with his touring band—including original members Nigel Olsson on drums and Davey Johnstone on guitar, along with the amazing Ray Cooper on percussion.

The night was full of surprises with special guests, including a founding Chair of Candlelight Concert, Ruth Ding, and celebrity appearances including Grammy Award-winning pop music mastermind and surprise emcee for the evening, songwriter David Foster, who is in concert at Segerstrom Center January 23 with his wife, Katharine McPhee.

Arrivals

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed by stunning floral arrangements that cascaded in lush, vibrant colors, paired with elegant touches of glamorous gold throughout the plaza lobby.

As they entered, the enchanting sounds of Temianka String Quartet from the Chapman University Hall-Musco Conservatory of Music set a sophisticated tone, leading guests into a journey “through the decades.”

Grand golden archways marked each era, highlighting the evening’s honorees: all the Candlelight Chairs of the past 50 years, along with all the former Candlelight headliners, as well as the devoted committees of this year’s milestone event.

To capture a momento of the night’s glamourous style, guests posed within a 3D lenticular cutout, a layered photo moment allowing guests to reveal or obscure themselves within singular or concentric circles, as well as an infinity lightbox photo-op. Master engraver and calligrapher, Whitney Forbes, of The Haute Press, live-engraved personalized champagne flutes for guests as they watched.

As the event continued, guests stepped off the elevators onto the Orchestra Terrace, where they were greeted by trays full of signature cocktails inspired by the songs of Elton John.

Following the cocktail reception, guests transitioned into Segerstrom Hall.

Before Elton John’s performance, David Foster delighted the audience with songs and stories, and was accompanied on stage by his wife, Katharine McPhee. The performance was followed by heartfelt remarks from the 2024 Candlelight Concert Co-Chairs, Stephanie Argyros and John Ginger, as well as Chairman of the Board, John Phelan, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts President and CEO, Casey Reitz.

The speakers offered enthusiastic praise for the evening’s honorees, the Candlelight Co-Chairs, of the last 50 years, with a moving standing ovation for founding Candlelight Chair, Ruth Ding.

Stephanie Argyros shared “John and I could not be more honored to celebrate this remarkable milestone with you all tonight. As I look around the room, I see the faces of so many pioneers who have helped create positive change in our arts community. My family has been involved in supporting the Center for decades and together, we all have built something truly special. I am sorry that my parents, Julia and George Argyros, could not be here with us tonight, but it is the greatest privilege to follow in their footsteps and Co-Chair this historic event.”

John Ginger told the audience that “As we celebrate this incredible moment in Segerstrom’s history, we are reminded that this is just the beginning. With your generosity and passion to bring performing arts to Orange County, we will continue to shape a future filled with transformative art, available to all and inspiring countless generations to come. Cheers to 50 more years!”

Concert and Dinner

Elton John and his band took the stage, opening with “Funeral for a Friend” and “Love Lies Bleeding,” followed by a 90-minute concert packed with his greatest hits, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Candle In The Wind,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “I’m Still Standing,” Rocket Man,” “Saturday Night’s Alright,” “Tiny Dancer,” and many others.

Elton told the audience that he had not performed for several months since ending his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” tour, but he and his band never sounded better, and looked to be having a wonderful time.

Following the performance, the curtains rose to unveil a stunning stage, transformed into a gold and glittering dining room, while 32 talented performers from the Pacific Chorale delivered a song commissioned specifically for the Candlelight Concert, in an emotional nod to the original event 50 years earlier.

Adding a unique touch to the evening’s festivities, champagne aerialists hung from the ceiling, ready to pour champagne for guests as they made their way to the stage of Segerstrom Hall.

Each table featured a golden candlelit centerpiece elevated above a flickering array of smaller candles, casting a warm, ambient glow. Towering arrangements of white florals glimmered and glowed. It was an atmosphere that combined timeless elegance and a romantic warmth.

James Beard Award-winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth, formerly the Chef de Cuisine at The French Laundry and the first-place winner of Netflix’s The Final Table, crafted dishes for guests to enjoy in partnership with Patina Catering.

The three-course meal started with Tiny Dancer and featured a cauliflower panna cotta topped with caviar. The main course was Earth and Water, a duet of beef tenderloin and lobster tail with King Trumpet mushrooms, leeks, and a bordelaise sauce. Dessert was a gilded chocolate ganache torte.

Alongside dinner, guests enjoyed an immersive musical experience with The London Essentials, a band of five musicians with backgrounds in classical, jazz, and contemporary music.

Following dinner, guests enjoyed a dance party led by legendary Southern California radio, television, and film personality Richard Blade, who is best known for his radio programs on KROQ and Sirius Radio featuring new wave and popular music from the 1980s.

To close out the evening, guests enjoyed espresso martinis and mellow music in the Coffee & Conversation Lounge as they found their way back to the plaza lobby. Outside in the glamorous Bentley Valet Lounge, guests relaxed on velvet sofas as servers tray-passed late-night bites sponsored by JPMorgan Private Bank, including Wagyu sliders and truffle fries from The Burnt Truck.

For the second consecutive year, Candlelight Concert also featured a special master class, sponsored by Angels Baseball Foundation. Talented high school students from historically underserved schools had an invaluable opportunity to learn from and be inspired by Tony award nominees Christopher Jackson and Adam Pascal, stars of two of Elton John’s most iconic Broadway show, “Aida” and “Disney’s The Lion King.”