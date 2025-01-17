Newport Restaurants Participate in Orange County Restaurant Week March 2 – 8

Share this:

More than 30 Newport Beach restaurants are participating in Orange County Restaurant Week, the region’s most celebrated culinary event that returns Sunday, March 2 through Saturday, March 8.

For more than 16 years, this week-long happening has brought foodies together to enjoy the best of Orange County’s dining scene. Participating restaurants are showcasing their creativity with specially curated menus and creative cocktails, offering diners the perfect opportunity to discover new flavors and revisit their favorite local eateries.

Guests can savor a variety of Prix-Fixe menus, with lunch options priced between $15 and $25, and dinner experiences ranging from $25 to $50 plus luxe dining experiences priced at $60 to $120.

The OC Restaurant Week website offers links to all of the participating restaurants and their menus. You can also look up restaurants under various categories including Date Night, Girls’ Night Out, Breakfast/Brunch, Vegetarian Dining, Desserts, and several others.

The Cocktails of OC Restaurant Week will feature inspired drinks made with Licor 43, Herradura Tequila, and Woodford Reserve.

Diners can browse participating restaurants by name or search menus by price at ocrestaurantweek.com.

OC Restaurant Week is the largest and most celebrated culinary event in Orange County. More than 200,000 people dine out during OC Restaurant Week. The average OC Restaurant Week enthusiast dines out three times during the week-long event, with Date Night one of the most searched dining guide categories.

“OC Restaurant Week is a celebration of connection—an invitation to gather with friends and loved ones, discover new restaurants, and create unforgettable memories while supporting the incredible restaurants that make our community so special,” said Pamela Waitt, Founder of OC Restaurant Week and President of OC Restaurant Association, Inc.

VIP Launch Party: March 1

This year’s event kicks off with an exclusive Restaurant Week Masters VIP Launch Party at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum on Saturday, March 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. This reimagined and upgraded celebration offers a more intimate and exclusive experience, featuring fewer attendees than in years past to ensure a premium experience for all. Indulge in the culinary creations of Orange County’s finest restaurants, complemented by exceptional wines from Paso Robles, craft beer, cocktails and mocktails. VIP Launch Party details can be found at ocrestaurantweek.com/restaurant-week-vip-party.

OC Restaurant Week sponsors and partners for 2025 include Orange Coast Magazine, OCfoodies.com, California Love Drop, OpenTable, Travel Paso Robles, Licor 43, Tequila Herradura, Woodford Reserve, Travel Santa Ana, The District at Tustin Legacy, Fashion Island, Irvine Spectrum Center, The Market Place, and Mouse Graphics.

The Orange County Restaurant Association works to strengthen, support and promote the Orange County, California restaurant landscape. With a mission to promote and market the Orange County restaurant industry as a whole, the association spotlights Orange County’s incredible talent as a premier dining destination while building the community and culinary family. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities or membership in the Orange County Restaurant Association, please visit ocrestaurantassociation.org/.

Newport Beach Restaurants Participating in OC Restaurant Week:

A&O Restaurant

Billy’s at the Beach

Bluefin Restaurant

Bluewater Grill

Cappy’s Cafe

City Cruises

CUCINA enoteca Newport Beach

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Five Crowns & Sidedoor

Flemings Steakhouse

Fly N Fish Oyster Bar and Grill

Gelato Paradiso

Great Maple

Harborside Restaurant

Lido Bottle Works

Lighthouse Cafe

Mayor’s Table at Lido House Hotel

Muldoon’s Irish Pub

Olea, Cellar. Craft. Cook.

Pacific Breeze

RED O “Taste of Mexico”

Scratch Bakery Cafe

Shorebird

SOL Mexican Cocina

Starfish Newport

Sushi Ii

Sushi Roku

Taco Rosa

The Beachcomber Café

The Bungalow Restaurant

The Whaler

Woody’s Wharf

Zabb Thai Cuisine

ZOOD