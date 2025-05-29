Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Named Best Family Friendly Restaurant in California by Yelp

Word has gotten out: families love Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store!

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, founded in Newport Beach, has been recognized as the #1 Family Restaurant in California and #11 Best Family Restaurant in the U.S by Yelp. The national list, published in May 2025, highlights the top restaurants that families across the country love most.

According to information from Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, Yelp selected the winning restaurants based on reviews mentioning “family-friendly,” evaluating both the volume and rating of those mentions. Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, known for “serving up peace, love and pizza” since 1976, earned the top placement for a variety of reasons, including welcoming atmosphere, fun environment, and consistently delicious food.

Now with three locations in Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo, and Irvine, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Stores offer large-screen TVs, an arcade area for kids, and outdoor patios, creating the perfect space for all ages.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by Yelp and our amazing guests,” said Sgt. Pepperoni’s co-owner Jeff Roberts. “Our incredible team in the restaurants bring the most amazing energy and love into everything they do. They are the true recipients of this award. Everything we do — from our scratch-made food to our community outreach — is rooted in the belief that pizza brings people together. This award is a reflection of the families who continue to share their moments with us.”

About Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has been spreading love through pizza since 1976. Named best pizza in Orange County by the Golden Foodie Awards, Los Angeles Times, and Orange County Register, Sgt. Pepperoni’s scratch kitchen makes fresh dough, pizza sauce, and hand-grates cheese daily using only the highest quality ingredients and recipes originating from Long Island, New York. Founded around family, friendship, and community, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store is locally owned and operated by childhood friends and their families.

The family-friendly restaurant prioritizes giving back and regularly hosts fundraisers for local schools, sports teams, and Julian’s LEGO Corner at CHOC, and over the last thirteen years they have been able to donate over one million dollars to charities and local organizations. For more information visit www.SgtPepps.com.