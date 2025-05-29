Wahoo’s Founder Wing Lam Helps LAWineFest Celebrate 20 Years

When he’s not busy being the face of Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Newport Beach resident and Wahoo’s co-founder Wing Lam loves to give back to community organizations by participating in wine and food events.

This weekend, May 31 and June 1, Lam will be grilling for charity at the 20th LAWineFest that takes place at Harry Bridges Memorial Park near the Queen Mary in Long Beach. He’s partnering with Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market with locations throughout Orange County and Los Angeles.

“I teamed up with Wild Fork because I’m pretty much, I think, the only Brazilian Asian chef, and Wild Fork specializes in exotics—stuff that the regular butcher doesn’t carry,” said Lam. “One of them is the Brazilian steak cut that is famous at all the steak houses– picanha, which is basically top sirloin. It doesn’t sound that exciting but there’s something about it that is very juicy and very yummy. I get the opportunity to make some picanha tacos.”

Lam is also partnering with Northgate Supermarkets to acquire some of their salsas and tortillas.

“I also have some fresh truffles and caviar, so I’ll make a surf and turf taco—you’ll bite into the picanha and also get the flavor of the salsa and the truffle and the caviar.”

Lam also emphasized that anyone can replicate these tacos at home—maybe without the truffles but the other ingredients are available.

“For this event we wanted to elevate our dish a little bit and kick it up a notch,” said Lam. “We wanted to have fun and do something that hasn’t been done.”

In addition to Wing Lam, LAWineFest will feature hundreds of award-winning wines plus craft brews, kombucha and other fun beverages from local wineries to producers from across the world.

Other activities include live music by the Unofficial Slam Band, food trucks, boutique shopping from local LA-based small businesses, and much more. And it’s all for a great cause. The LAWineFest has once again partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to raise awareness and funds.

LAWineFest will feature a VIP Garden, hosted by the newly renovated Hotel Maya, and Jackson Family Wines where guests can experience exclusive premiere and boutique wineries. The Garden will feature elevated sip and pour experiences from La Crema Winery, Wine Enthusiast’s Winery of the Year, including a tasting with renowned sommelier Michael Jordan Saturday and a special tasting of La Crema’s Nine Barrel wines (wines that are not available to the public) on Sunday. An array of small bites will be curated by Hotel Maya’s new Executive Chef, Luis Torres.

Long Beach’s local cheese shop Fior di Latte will also be serving a selection of cheese and charcuterie. VIP tickets are limited to just 400 per day, and organizers anticipate they will sell out early.

“Celebrating 20 years in LA is an incredible feeling,” said LAWineFest director and CEO, Scherr Lillico. “We can’t wait to clink glasses with our community of LAWineFest guests, exhibitors and wineries and we look forward to bringing some incredible experiences to ring in two decades, with this year’s list of incredible wineries, breweries, and other amazing beverage options.”

LAWineFest is wine-centric, but between sips festivalgoers can enjoy live music, games, lifestyle artisan boutiques offering everything from wine accessories to chocolates, jewelry, clothing, and candles. Food trucks will also be on site.

LAWineFest hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking will be available at the Pike Outlets and Aquarium with free Long Beach Transit shuttles running constantly throughout the day. Designated Drivers, carpooling, ride sharing services, and public transportation are highly recommended.

More information about LAWineFest is available at www.lawinefest.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door, subject to capacity (last year tickets sold out early).

General Admission (at the gate) is $100 and includes entry to the Fest, a commemorative souvenir stemless glass to keep, wine and craft brew tastings, water, coffee, and the overall Fest experience.

Tickets to the VIP Garden (at the gate) are $150 which includes all general admission perks plus tasting wines from over a dozen gem Boutique Wineries, along with tasty snacks, some seating and more. Only 400 VIP All Access tickets are available per day, so purchase early. On Saturday only, VIP ticket holders can enter the Fest one hour early (at 1 p.m.). No early entry Sunday.