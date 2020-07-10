Sherman Gardens Offers Outdoor Yoga Classes This Summer

Share this:

Most yoga studios are closed due to COVID-19 mandates from the State of California, but Sherman Gardens in Corona del Mar has a solution: yoga in the gardens.

Beginning July 12 and continuing every Wednesday evening, Sherman Gardens is offering summer yoga classes in its picturesque central garden with instructor Darnell Renee.

According to her bio, Renee is a Certified and Registered Yoga Teacher with Yoga Alliance. She teaches at numerous studios in Newport Beach, Irvine, Dana Point, and Corona del Mar. Her teaching style is an eclectic mix of Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin, and Kundalini. She enjoys teaching an energetic, flowing class while focusing on balance, strength, stretching and breath work.

Get grounded, rooted, and connected at a yoga class set outdoors amid the botanical beauty of Sherman Gardens.

The 90-minute practices are available on these dates:

Wednesday, July 15: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29: 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26: 6 to 8 p.m.

All classes will begin with breath work, then move into Hatha yoga (all levels), focusing on balance, strength and stretching. Next is a meditation practice, ending with a restful, restorative Savasana pose.

Bring your own yoga mat, small towel, and hydration.

Happy Hour Yoga takes place on the last Wednesday of the month (July 29 and August 26) and includes a glass of wine after class.

Members are $20 per class, Non-Members $25 per class. Pre-registration and masks required. Class size is limited for physical distancing.

Register at thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.