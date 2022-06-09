Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar Hosts ‘Inspired by Nature’ Summer Art Exhibit

Share this:

Over 45 original mosaics of flora and fauna by internationally renowned mosaicist Irina Charny will be artfully displayed throughout Sherman Gardens in the summer art exhibit “Inspired by Nature” that runs June 21 through September 21.

“Irina’s love of botanicals and nature informs her work, making her the perfect choice for this year’s summer art exhibit. Guests will especially enjoy posing for pictures in front of enormous mosaic butterfly wings Irina created exclusively for Sherman Library & Gardens,” said Sherman Library & Gardens Executive Director Scott LaFleur.

Mosaics can be mesmerizing—colors and patterns come together like a kaleidoscope. Because of the time and effort that goes into each design, mosaic artwork could be considered a hybrid of painting and sculpture, a blend of decorative, functional, and fine art.

Self-taught since childhood, today Irina Charny is one of Southern California’s leading mosaic artists.

“As a child growing up in the grey drabness of the Soviet Union in the 1960s, I was drawn to color. I collected bright treasures – red or orange bits of a broken taillight, pieces of green glass washed smooth by the sea, chips of blue plate found on the way to school. I could spend hours arranging them into pictures but since they were too precious to fix permanently in that form, I’d sweep them up into a box to be rearranged next time,” recalled Charny. “Now I have an almost infinite variety of materials available to me but I still approach each mosaic with that same excitement and joy.”

Charny now resides in Irvine with her husband Ben and her dog Ziggy. Her work graces hospitals, schools and homes.

“I have always been inspired by nature – the shapes, the colors, the patterns, the infinite variety of flora and fauna. It is an honor to see my humble imitations in a beautiful setting like Sherman Library and Gardens,” said Charny.

“Inspired by Nature” will be on display June 21 through September 21 and is free with garden admission. Guests attending Sherman Library & Gardens’ Summer Garden Party fundraiser on Saturday, August 27 will have an opportunity to meet Irina Charny in person.

The mosaics on display are available for purchase with proceeds supporting Sherman Library & Gardens. Irina Charny’s complete works can be found on her website at www.icmosaics.com.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. For more information, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.