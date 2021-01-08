Sherman Library & Gardens Accepting Nominations for 2021 Garden Tour

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens is in the planning stages for the 2021 Newport Beach Garden Tour. The annual tour, celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, takes place on Saturday, May 8—the day before Mother’s Day.

The Garden Tour committee of dedicated volunteers is seeking recommendations for private, residential gardens in the Newport Beach area.

The Newport Beach Garden Tour showcases six residential gardens each year. Selected home garden owners will allow members of the community to wander through their yard from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021. If the Tour goes “virtual” again this year, homeowners would agree to a professional videographer filming their gardens in mid-to-late April.

“The Newport Beach Garden Tour is Sherman Library & Gardens’ largest fundraiser of the year, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our Volunteer Association and the community. Let’s make the 25th Annual Newport Beach Garden Tour our best one yet. Nominate yourself, your friend, your neighbor, or that garden that always catches your eye,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

To nominate a garden, please provide the physical street address, along with the owner’s name, contact information, and a photo or two if possible to [email protected] or by calling (949) 673-2261, ext. 300.

Nominations are due by March 1.