Sherman Library & Gardens Announces New Director of Philanthropy Alongside Expanded Board of Trustees

Share this:

After an extensive search, Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Ma has welcomed a new Director of Philanthropy: Alexandra Anderson.

In her role as Director of Philanthropy, Anderson will help further the organization’s culture of philanthropy and invite the community to support Newport Beach’s world class cultural center.

Her primary focus will be expanding the membership base and engaging the community through annual, planned, next generation society and legacy society giving opportunities. Additionally, she will help to support the many educational and community programs that Sherman Library & Gardens offers year-round for patrons of all ages.

Anderson brings over a decade of experience in philanthropy and major gift development as well as 10 years of experience in memberships, corporate partnerships and marketing to the team.

In her former role as Director of Philanthropy at the CHOC Foundation, Anderson exceeded fundraising goals and metrics and was responsible for the cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of donors capable of giving $50,000 or more.

Additionally, as Director of Community Development at the UCI Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute, she managed a diverse portfolio of 100+ major gift prospects and donors. She re-launched the Well Being Circle donor society and increased membership each year, and initiated UCI Health’s corporate partners program.

As Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Honda Center/Anaheim Ducks, she oversaw the activation, retention and renewal for over 100 corporate partner accounts which totaled over $12 million in revenues annually.

“The vast amount of experience and local community relationships Alexandra possesses has positioned her well to elevate and increase membership which will be her primary focus in her new role,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens

Additionally, the Sherman Foundation has welcomed three new Board of Trustees members: Kristin Yokomoto, Janet Ray and Judy Posnikoff. The new Board of Trustees members have diverse knowledge in the areas of law, investment management and fund raising.

Kristin Yokomoto is a partner at Baker & Hostetler LLP in Costa Mesa, and focuses on tax and estate planning for high-net-worth individuals, trust administration and probate. She is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and the American Bar Association.

Janet Ray is a Newport Beach native and has served in founding or leadership roles for many Orange County-based nonprofits and educational institutions including the MIND Research Institute, Pacific Symphony Youth Ensemble, Orange County High School of the Arts (OCSA) and Ballet Pacifica. She has also served as a trustee of the Newport Beach Public Library Board and has been highly involved on the Board of Directors of Discovery Cube OC for many years.

Judith Posnikoff, PhD is a Managing Director of Martlet Asset Management, LLC, a private investment firm. Prior to forming Martlet, Judy was a founding partner at PAAMCO where she was involved in all aspects of the firm’s investment process including serving as chair of the firm’s investment oversight committee. Judy is involved in a number of industry related associations and serves on the board of several non-profit organizations including the Pacific Symphony and The Wooden Floor.

About Sherman Library & Gardens: Sherman Library & Gardens is a non-profit that has been serving the community as a sanctuary and education beacon for history, horticulture, and the arts.

Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and Sherman Library & Gardens was recently recognized by the Newport Beach City Council with a proclamation naming Sherman Library & Gardens as the “Cultural Hub” of Corona del Mar.

For more information, visit https://thesherman.org.