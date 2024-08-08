Sherman Library & Gardens’ Annual Summer Garden Party Raises $77K for Education Programs

Share this:

“I went to a Garden Party to reminisce with my old friends.”

Those lyrics from the 1972 song written by Rick Nelson certainly apply to the Sherman Library & Gardens’ Fifth Annual Newport Beach Summer Garden Party held on Saturday, Aug. 3, with the 300 “old friends” who attended the sold-out soiree helping to raise more than $77,000 to fund the Sherman Library & Gardens’ Habitat Explorer Program

The Habitat Explorers program provides free bussing and field trips to Sherman Library & Gardens for elementary school students in public schools within Orange County. According to press material, education is the glue that binds Sherman Library & Gardens’ three pillars: history, horticulture, and the arts.

Last school year, Sherman reportedly became a classroom for more than 1,600 elementary students who participated in the Habitat Explorers Field Trip program. The program delivers science-based student experiences designed to enhance STEM curricula. Sherman also awards transportation subsidies to improve access for schools from low-income areas of Orange County.

During the event, Sherman Library & Gardens Executive Director Scott LaFleur received a special proclamation awarded to Sherman Library & Gardens by Newport Beach councilmember Lauren Kleiman.

“Raising funding for our Habitat Explorers Program allows us to support and expand this offering which is of no cost to the school or student,” said LaFleur. “We’re grateful for the generous support of the community and our donors whose contributions allow us to enrich the lives of youth right here in our community.”

Guests enjoyed live music by David Aguiar & The Garden Party Players in the central garden, along with a delicious light supper from 608 Dahlia and Chef Jessica Roy.

Back by popular demand was the garden party hat contest, with prizes awarded for Best Garden Themed Hat, Best DIY Hat, Best Men’s Hat, Best Children’s Hat, and Most Outrageous Hat. Special thanks were given to the event’s Presenting Sponsor, South Coast Plaza, for their impactful contributions and support.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a nonprofit organization that has been rooted in the community for nearly 60 years. Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of plants both native and exotic, and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest. Sherman Library & Gardens is recognized as a world class cultural hub and includes a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library. The organization recently announced its Grow the Gardens campaign which will pave the way for the future of the organization.

For more information, visit https://thesherman.org.