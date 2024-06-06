Sherman Library & Gardens Hosts Evening Lecture on June 11: The Glory Days of Corona del Mar

Share this:

Corona del Mar was once California’s premier surfing spot, holding the sport’s first Pacific Coast competition in 1928.

Attempts to tame Corona del Mar and to make the Newport Beach harbor mouth safe for watercraft drastically altered board riding, destroying the great wave-making machine and creating the surf giant of today known as the “Wedge.”

Paul Burnett, co-author of “Surfing Newport Beach: The Glory Days of Corona del Mar” will talk about Newport before World War II, share details about the Great Rescue of 1925 by Duke Kahanamoku and others, the rum runners of Balboa, and the evolution of Newport Bay.

In their book, Paul and his wife and co-author Claudine Burnett have delved deeply into the past, sharing stories that will give readers never-before-revealed facts not only about surfing but Newport Beach and Corona del Mar history as well.

A book signing will follow Paul’s lecture with proceeds from sales benefiting Sherman Library.

Members are $10, Non-Members $20. Seating is limited. Register at www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.