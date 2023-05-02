Pendry Newport Beach Will Unveil Flagship Elwood Club This Summer

Share this:

The Pendry Newport Beach is bringing an exclusive VIP experience to Newport Center this summer.

Last year, Montage International and Newport Beach-based Eagle Four Partners announced plans for Pendry Newport Beach, a transformation of the former Fashion Island Hotel—which once was a Four Seasons Hotel before the Irvine Company decided to take over management of the 20-story hotel in 2005.

The property, which has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic, was renamed Island Hotel and then Fashion Island Hotel. Later this year will become the third Pendry in Southern California (others are in San Diego and West Hollywood).

“We have had incredible growth with Pendry this past year, opening hotels from coast to coast in some of America’s most vibrant destinations,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Montage International, in a press release announcing the pending arrival of the Pendry. “Now we have an irreplaceable location for Pendry Newport Beach, and an opportunity to bring the Pendry experience ‘home’ to Orange County where both the Montage and Pendry brands originated.”

“As local owners, we are thrilled to be the new stewards of the former Fashion Island Hotel at the heart of Newport Beach. We are dedicated to continuously investing in Newport Beach and elevating the hospitality experience of our neighbors and guests,” said Kevin Martin of Eagle Four Partners, which counts the new VEA Newport Beach, Balboa Bay Resort and Newport Beach Country Club as part of its ever-growing portfolio of properties.

Pendry Newport Beach will feature approximately 295 guestrooms, including 82 suites, each with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to step-out balconies or private patios with ocean, harbor, and bay views. The hotel will deliver three unique lounge, restaurant, and bar experiences—including a pool, sundeck, and cabanas.

But wait—there’s more.

Last month, Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced The Elwood Club, a modern members club “built on the traditions of luxury hospitality and born into the lineage of Montage and Pendry Hotels & Resorts.”

The inaugural and flagship Elwood Club will be located within its own private wing of Pendry Newport Beach and is scheduled to open late summer 2023.

“We created The Elwood Club to further connect with and enhance the lives of our best guests, the locals who give life and energy to our Pendry hotels,” said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder of Pendry Hotels & Resorts. “We want to build a membership and a lifestyle beyond what’s possible at a standard private club, to imagine a world of hospitality and cherished spaces to entertain, unwind, and connect from day to evening, in a way that is deeper and more personal.”

According to information from Pendry Hotels and Resorts, The Elwood Club is inspired by craftmanship and heritage, in places and traditions that create memories. The service culture is rooted in classic hospitality, expressed by Pendry with a California sensibility.

The Elwood Club will have a private restaurant and bar with garden terrace, a glamorous cabaret and bar, a pub with a golf simulator and screening room, a member boardroom, and an impressive gallery of art connecting each space.

Members will also have preferred access and will receive discounts to the full suite of amenities and services of Pendry Newport Beach, including the resort’s swimming pool and sun deck, Spa Pendry, fitness center, Pinwheel Kids Club, event lawns and gardens, and restaurants and bars.

Dedicated membership benefits will include a robust calendar of weekly, monthly, and quarterly scheduled events, live music, entertainment and regular wellness programming and activities.

For more information about The Elwood Club or to apply for membership, visit www.elwoodclub.com.

To learn more about Pendry Newport Beach, please visit www.pendry.com/newport-beach.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts: Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today’s cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman’s well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home.