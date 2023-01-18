South Coast Plaza Celebrates Lunar New Year Through February 5

Share this:

South Coast Plaza ushers in Lunar New Year Jan. 19 – Feb. 5 with a celebration filled with special gifts and menus and a spectacular Year of the Rabbit display.

Now in its 11th year, South Coast Plaza’s 19-day Lunar New Year festivities are the largest and most extensive of any retail center on the West Coast, drawing visitors from all over California.

“South Coast Plaza continues to be at the forefront of Lunar New Year celebrations on the West Coast by providing the best in exclusive and culturally relevant experiences,” says Debra Gunn Downing, spokeswoman for South Coast Plaza. “From limited-edition products from our boutiques and specially created menus by world-class chefs at select restaurants to our spectacular centerpiece, South Coast Plaza is the must-visit destination for all who observe this tradition with style.”

As part of an annual tradition at South Coast Plaza, a dramatic Lunar New Year centerpiece is on display in Jewel Court. The centerpiece will depict rabbits, symbolizing longevity, peace, and prosperity. The peaceful rabbit is sitting on top of a garden showered with gold coins and ingots signifying the arrival of Spring and fortune.

The centerpiece is surrounded by LED screens presenting a 360 degree view of custom 3D animation featuring the friendly and playful Rabbit. The multi-level display includes eight lucky lanterns and eight whimsical hanging orbs along with hundreds of colorful lanterns, all bringing luck and prosperity.

Stroll down towards Carousel Court to find more rabbits jumping across the lucky fountain in celebration of the Year of the Water Rabbit.

Shoppers will have many opportunities to celebrate. They can receive a gift of a limited-edition Year of the Rabbit crystal glasses with a minimum purchase, select from Lunar New Year items at many boutiques, attend in-store events, enter to win prizes from luxury boutiques, see specially-designed store displays and windows, and enjoy special menus at participating restaurants.

South Coast Plaza Lunar New Year Highlights

Gift with Purchase (Jan. 19-while supplies last): With a minimum of $2,500 in same-day purchases from any combination of South Coast Plaza boutiques and restaurants, guests will receive a pair of exclusive Water Rabbit of Fortune glasses by LIULI Crystal Art. Gift is redeemable at a designated redemption area located on Level Two Jewel Court.

Enter-to-Win Extravaganza (Jan. 19-Feb. 5): South Coast Plaza’s annual Enter-to-Win contest features an opportunity to win a South Coast Plaza $800 gift card, luxury prizes from boutiques and restaurants, and other prizes.

Specialty Products and Displays (Ongoing): Many South Coast Plaza boutiques will celebrate The Year of the Rabbit with special displays and by offering limited-edition items, capsule collections, and themed products to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and Lunar New Year.

Special Menus and Treats (Various dates): Select South Coast Plaza restaurants such as Knife Pleat and Water Grill will celebrate Lunar New Year with special menus, while confectioners and bakeries offer an assortment of treats, some with festive Year of the Rabbit gift packaging.

UnionPay Program (Jan. 19-Feb. 5): When guests spend over $2,000 in combined sales at all participating South Coast Plaza retailers and restaurants (not including department stores) using their UnionPay card, they will receive a $100 South Coast Plaza gift card. Receipts can be presented at any of South Coast Plaza’s four Concierge locations.

Children’s Crafts (Jan 21-22, 12-4 p.m.): Children are invited to assemble decorative Year of the Rabbit paper lanterns at a craft station in Carousel Court, Level 1. The lanterns are complimentary.

Photography Exhibition (Jan. 19 – Feb. 5): Presented by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, the exhibition demonstrates the beauty of Chinese culture.

Visit www.southcoastplaza.com/lunar-new-year for more information.

Gucci Celebrates Year of the Rabbit

In celebration of the festive season that precedes both the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit on the lunar calendar and the arrival of Spring, the House of Gucci presents a vibrant capsule collection full of playful and refined iterations of the rabbit—an animal representing intelligence, health, and longevity.

Echoing the joyful mood of the occasion, the collection sees a fanciful use of color, print, and embellishment across ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and timepieces. Diverse depictions of the rabbit appear across the lineup, woven into knitwear, on embroidered patches, or in a distinctive spray-paint-style version seen on T-shirts, leather loafers, and G-Timeless watches.

Womenswear sees a refined selection of printed silk blouses and skirts, along with boldly geometric pieces in contrasting hues. The men’s selection furthers the theme of playful graphic patterns in sporty silhouettes. Shoes conjure the essence of the rabbit with ear-like bows adorning heels and fleece textures enriching loafers.

Special renditions of the House’s signature handbags from Gucci Diana totes with hand-painted stripes to Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bags featuring precious leathers, tweeds, and studs, complete the capsule.

Visit www.gucci.com/sg/en_gb/st/capsule/year-of-the-rabbit for more information.