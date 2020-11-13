South Coast Plaza Tree Lighting Goes Virtual

Share this:

The Segerstrom Family’s beloved annual tree lighting that traditionally takes place at Town Center Park, adjacent to the Westin South Coast Plaza, is going virtual this holiday season.

The popular ceremony, enjoyed by generations of local residents for four decades, may be viewed online Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. at www.southcoastplaza.com and South Coast Plaza’s IGTV.

Misty Copeland, acclaimed principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, will host the 15-minute show that includes greetings from Santa, a welcome from Segerstrom Center for the Arts president Casey Reitz and seasonal entertainment from the renowned Orange County School of the Arts.

The towering white fir tree, decorated with 100,000 brilliant lights, will be lighted at the conclusion of the ceremony. The Christmas tree will be on display through the end of the year at Town Center Park.

Copeland, a friend of South Coast Plaza and the Segerstrom Family, customarily performs in American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” an annual holiday favorite at Segerstrom Hall. The ballet is on hiatus in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.