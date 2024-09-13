Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Partners with CHOC to Support LEGO Corner

Share this:

I have been a fan of Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza since four friends from Newport Beach purchased the iconic Newport Beach restaurant and reopened it in 2013.

Since then, they’ve opened two other locations, in Irvine and Aliso Viejo.

My go-to pizza has been their delicious Margherita pizza, available by the slice or whole pie.

This month, my preferred flavor is The Baked Potato Pie, created exclusively for Sgt. Pepperoni’s by Stan Frazier and available only through the end of September.

The Baked Potato Pie is crafted with a tangy sour cream base and topped with grated pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses, thinly sliced potatoes, minced garlic, crumbled bacon, fresh rosemary and finished with parmesan and chives.

After trying a slice of Baked Potato pizza, I was ready to go back and get a whole pie. Yes, it’s that good.

All proceeds from the Pizza of the Month as well as all dessert sales at Sgt. Pepperoni’s three locations will directly benefit the LEGO Corner at CHOC. This initiative provides hospitalized children with a much-needed creative outlet, helping them cope with their treatments in a fun and engaging way.

In addition to purchasing menu items, the community can contribute by bringing in new LEGO sets to any Sgt. Pepperoni’s location. These donations will be delivered to CHOC, adding an extra slice of support to the LEGO Corner and the young patients it serves.

But that’s not all. There will be a special LEGO Fest Party hosted at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Newport Beach location on Wednesday, Sep. 18. On this day, all sales from every Sgt. Pepperoni’s store will be donated to CHOC.

“At Sgt. Pepperoni’s, we believe in the power of coming together to make a positive impact,” said Jeff Roberts, co-owner of Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store. “Our partnership with CHOC and support for the LEGO Corner is a testament to our commitment to the community and the children who inspire us every day.”

Sgt. Pepperoni’s has set an ambitious goal for this year’s fundraiser, aiming to surpass last year’s donations by raising over $65,000 and collecting hundreds of LEGO sets.

Christy Campo, Child Life Manager at CHOC, shared, “The LEGO Corner at CHOC plays a vital role in the lives of our young patients, offering them a joyful distraction during their treatment. The ongoing support from Sgt. Pepperoni’s and the local community allows us to continue providing these creative resources, and we are deeply grateful for their efforts.”

For store locations and to place an order, visit www.SgtPepps.com.