Speak Up Newport Hosts Forty-First Annual Mayor’s Dinner Feb. 9, 2023

The 41st Annual Speak Up Newport (SUN) Mayor’s Dinner will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the VEA Newport Beach Hotel.

Each year, SUN presents the Annual Mayor’s Dinner, which is attended by more than 450 Newport Beach business and community leaders. The event is covered by the local media and videotaped and replayed several times on local Newport Beach cable channels.

This year’s event will honor the 2023 Newport Beach Mayor, Noah Blom, who was selected at the December 13 City Council Meeting. Mayor Blom will give the annual State of the City Address.

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies will be KCAL 9 and CBS 2 Orange County reporter and Newport Beach resident Michele Gile.

The event will include a special recognition of the City’s past mayors.

“SUN’s Annual Mayor’s Dinner is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate friendships and visit with local dignitaries”, said SUN President and former Newport Beach Mayor Edward Selich.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a no-host reception, followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m. Single seats are $125 per person. Underwriter’s Table for 10 is $1,750. TRo purchase tickets, visit www.SpeakUpNewport.com.

Speak Up Newport (SUN) is a non-profit, non-partisan citizen group organized to promote the common good and general welfare of the Newport Beach community. Founded in 1979, SUN presents a monthly forum on topics of interest to the local community. SUN also produces the annual Mayor’s Dinner each February, featuring the Mayor’s State of the City address.