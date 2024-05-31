Speak Up Newport Hosts June 8 Meeting with OC Registrar of Voters

Share this:

Is your vote safe?

That’s what Speak Up Newport wats to know, so they have invited Bob Page from the Orange County Registrar of Voters to their Monday, June 8 meeting to discuss the county’s comprehensive plans to safeguard elections and provide transparency.

In recent years changes to the voting process, including ballot harvesting and vote by mail, has led to concerns of voter fraud.

Page will explain how his office conducts elections and assures that the sanctity of the voting process, and your vote, is protected. If you have a question you would like to ask the presenter, please send it to: [email protected]

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the program.

The Speak Up Newport meeting will be held at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception is 5:15 to 6 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be in person and streamed on Zoom. To participate in the free webinar please register at http://www.speakupnewport.com/safe-vote-2024. No registration required for the live Event.