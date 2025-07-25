Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on August 13 With Updates on Sherman Library & Gardens’ Grow the Gardens Campaign

Scott LaFleur, Sherman Library & Gardens Executive Director, is the guest for the next Speak Up Newport meeting and will talk about the exciting plans for reimagining the iconic Corona del Mar Landmark.

Scott will discuss:

Sherman Library and Gardens’ goal of providing a world-class cultural hub for the community.

Enhancing the visibility of Sherman Library & Gardens as a gateway to Newport Beach and Corona del Mar.

Engaging a new generation to understand and appreciate the beauty and history of the Pacific Southwest through Sherman Library & Gardens’ enhanced education programs.

According to American Public Gardens Association, LaFleur was promoted to Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens in 2020 and is the first ever Executive Director named to the Corona del Mar cultural center.

LaFleur brings more than 25 years of business and horticulture experience to the nonprofit organization. He joined Sherman Library & Gardens in 2013 as a Gardens Director. Since joining the organization, he led the effort with the trustees, staff and stakeholders to create a five-year strategic plan, a revised mission statement, and the organization’s first vision statement.

As to the reimagining of Sherman Library & Gardens, LaFleur said “Every gardener knows that gardens are not stagnant. They are full of energy and inspiration that changes, grows and evolves over time. An organization should do the same.”

This Speak Up Newport meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 13 at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. On-site production provided by Visit Newport Beach. No charge to attend the meeting.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com for meeting details and to register for the Zoom webinar.