Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual State of the County Luncheon August 8

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Third Annual State of the County Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 8 at The Pendry Newport Beach. The event brings together Orange County elected officials, public sector employees, businesspeople and residents.

The goal of the luncheon will be to explore the past, current and future state of the County through presentations made by an esteemed panel of County officials including Doug Chaffee, 4th District Supervisor and Chair of the OC Board of Supervisors; Katrina Foley, 5th District Supervisor and Vice Chair of the OC Board of Supervisors; Michelle Aguirre, CEO of the County of Orange; Don Barnes, Sheriff-Coroner of the County of Orange; John Gould, Dean of the UCI School of Social Ecology.

At the event, the Chamber will be debuting the results of the latest UC Irvine OC Poll exploring the issue “Is work from home and AI the new normal?”

The event is open to the public. Single tickets are $125 and include lunch, valet parking and program.

Table Sponsorships for a table of 10 are $1,500. Other sponsorships are available. This event will sell out. Visit www.NewportBeach.com for more information and tickets.