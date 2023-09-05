Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on the Future of Local News Coverage Sept. 13

Share this:

With the decline of print media in an ever-increasing online world, local news coverage has evolved in recent years.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., hear former Daily Pilot staffers Tom Johnson, Tony Dodero and Bill Lobdell reminisce on their days at the Daily Pilot and how the local news scene has evolved as well as their look into the future of local news coverage and its implications on how we will know (or not know) what’s going on in our community.

The meeting will be held in the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. in Newport Beach. Reception hosted by The Bungalow starts at 5:15 p.m., program is 6 to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom, but participants must register to access a Zoom link. No RSVP needed to participate in person.

For more information and to register for the Zoom simulcast, visit http://www.speakupnewport.com/local-news-2023.

About Speak Up Newport

Speak Up Newport (SUN) is a non-partisan citywide resident’s group organized to promote the common good and general welfare of the Newport Beach community. This is accomplished through:

Drawing attention to the desirable and unique quality of life in Newport Beach.

Taking action to inform residents of the issues impacting Newport Beach.

Celebrating the good things that happen in Newport Beach.

Recognizing the people who have a positive impact on Newport Beach.

The objective of SUN is to provide a forum for all residents to review and discuss the challenges and opportunities for Newport Beach as a model city in which to live, work, play and retire.

SUN organizes a variety of informative programs for community members to attend. Some of these programs are:

Monthly Public Meetings: These monthly meetings provide residents with the opportunity to hear community leaders speak on issues of importance to Newport Beach. Each meeting is televised on our local cable channel to further reach our community members.

The Sunshine Award: SUN takes pride in recognizing outstanding citizens who “go the extra mile” to make our City the most desirable place in which to live, work, play and retire. It’s our way of letting these people know how much we appreciate their dedication to the betterment of Newport Beach.

Annual Mayor’s Dinner: A tradition for nearly 30 years, this dinner is attended by key community leaders. A Keynote Speaker addresses the audience on issues pertinent to Newport Beach, the Mayor gives a State of the City Address, and past Mayors are honored for their service to the City. For the residents of Newport Beach, this is a “must attend” community event.

Speak Up Newport Foundation Awards: SUN awards two scholarships each year: one each to a senior from Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high schools.

Open Debates: SUN creates a forum in which the public can learn valuable information about viral community concerns. This includes debating the important issues that affect us all. Our most popular debates occur at election time, when City Council candidates discuss the issues. These debates are also televised on our local cable channel.