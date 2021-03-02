Speak Up Newport Hosts Zoom Webinar on Quality of Life in Newport Beach

Share this:

Do you feel the quality of life in Newport Beach is trending down? What is the City of Newport Beach doing to increase the quality of life for both resident and visitors?

Those are just two of the questions that will be answered during the March 10 webinar hosted by Speak Up Newport.

This month’s program is on a subject that is of concern to many Newport Beach residents: code enforcement by the various city departments charged with seeing that the city’s municipal code is adhered to. The Speak Up Newport program focuses on code enforcement and how it affects residents’ quality of life.

Whether you have concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic, homeless, short-term rentals, the beach and boardwalk, or any other quality of life issue, hear from representatives of the City Manager’s Office, Community Development, the Police Department, and the Fire Department on some of the new and innovative ways the City is working to address the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Special guests for this webinar: Natalie Basmacyian, Homeless Coordinator in the City Manager’s Office; John Murray, Code Enforcement, Community Development; Pete Carpentieri, Lieutenant in the NB Police Department; Kristin Thompson, EMS Division Chief for the Newport Beach Fire Department.

If you have a question you would like to ask the presenters please send it to: [email protected]. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the Webinar.

To participate in this free Webinar at 4 p.m. on March 10, please login on to http://www.SpeakUpNewport.com/quality-of-life.