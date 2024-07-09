Speak Up Newport Meeting on July 10: How Will Sea Level Rise Affect Newport Beach?

Share this:

In recent years the California Coastal Commission and other agencies have begun to implement a policy of “Retreat” to abandon properties affected by sea level rise rather than protect them.

Come hear Don Schmitz of Smart Coast California, an organization trying to bring common sense into sea level rise, explain how his organization is trying to implement a rational policy for protecting property from sea level rise at the July 10 Speak Up Newport meeting.

The meeting will be held in the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. in Newport Beach. Reception hosted by The Bungalow starts at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. No charge to attend the meeting.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. For more information on the meeting and to register for the Zoom link, visit http://www.speakupnewport.com/sea-level-rise-2024.