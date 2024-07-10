Crystal Cove Shake Shack Launches Special Summer Menu Inspired by OC Fair

Share this:

The Orange County Fair starts July 19, which means fairgoers can once again enjoy a variety of crazy cuisine normally found only at the fair.

But leave it to the Crystal Cove Shake Shack in Newport Coast to come up with a gastronomic homage to the OC Fair. This beloved icon on Coast Highway with a patio that overlooks the stunning coastline of Crystal Cove State Park has launched a special summer menu that draws inspiration from the culinary concoctions that have become synonymous with the OC Fair.

Among the OC Fair-inspired offerings:

Hot Cheetos Burger: The highlight of the new menu, this burger is topped with Hot Cheetos, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a special house-made sauce.

Hot Cheeto Dog: A spicy sensation, this juicy hot dog is topped with Hot Cheetos and all the fixings.

Cookie Monster Shake: A vibrant blue-hued shake that combines the sweet, creamy flavors of cookies and cream with a colorful twist.

Cinnamon Toast Shake: Infused with the comforting flavors of classic breakfast cereal, this shake is topped with a waffle and cinnamon.

Hot Cheetos Shake: A vanilla milkshake is blended with Hot Cheetos, offering a unique combination of creamy sweetness and spicy crunch.

Strawberry Pop-Tart Shake: A whimsical and colorful treat, this strawberry shake is topped with a strawberry Pop-Tart and rainbow sprinkles.

Coffee Donut Shake: Combining rich coffee flavor with the indulgence of a full Old-Fashioned donut.

Having made it a point of devouring as many wacky OC Fair food items as I can find every year, I can attest that these Shack Chack menu items fit right in—especially the hot Cheetos dishes. And if crazy food is not your thing, don’t worry—the regular menu will always be available.

The Crystal Cove Shake Shack is at 7703 East Coast Highway in Newport Coast. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit https://crystalcoveshakeshack.com.

A tip on parking: the Shake Shack has limited parking, which is why there is often a lineup of vehicles on Coast Highway waiting to park, especially around lunchtime or dinner time. Be patient. Another option is to park in the Los Trancos parking lot ($5 per hour/$15 max) and either walk to the Shake Shack (about half a mile) or take the shuttle ($1.50 per person) to Cristal Cove State Park and climb the steep stairs to the Shake Shack.

For information on the Los Trancos parking lot, visit https://crystalcove.org/parking.