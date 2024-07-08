Chef Jessica Roy at 608 Dahlia Restaurant Offers Special Take-Home BBQ Dinner Friday July 12

Share this:

Chef Jessica Roy has been creating culinary masterpieces at her 608 Dahlia restaurant in Corona del Mar that draw inspirations from her location inside Sherman Gardens.

Although normally open only for lunch and special events (last year she created my birthday dinner for 10 of us and we were in awe of her dishes), Chef Jessica is creating a special take-home dinner as she celebrates one of her childhood favorites: Santa Maria-style BBQ.

This Friday, July 12, between 5 and 7 p.m., you can pick up a complete barbecue dinner and meet Chef Jessica.

The menu includes fresh baked Garden Rosemary Rolls; a Summer Burrata Salad with lightly roasted summer fruit, asparagus, cucumber ribbons, wild rocket, and lemon poppy vinaigrette; Santa Maria-style slow smoked Prime Tri-Tip with fresh tomato salsa and spicy garden green sauce plus slow cooked Pinquillo Beans and Sour Cherry Berry Pie.

The barbecue package includes a signature 608 Dahlia Wildflower Mocktail (feel free to add your own libation at home).

Pick up your dinners on the restaurant driveway located at 608 Dahlia St. in Corona del Mar. Dinners are $100 per person and includes taxes and processing fees. Gratuity is optional upon purchase. Menu is a Chef curated, prix fixe menu (no substitutions) and can be ordered via Open Table at: https://www.opentable.com/r/608dahlia-newport-beach.

And for fans of The Food Network, Chef Jessica won an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games several years ago that still pops up on reruns, so keep an eye out–her dishes on the show display her boundless creativity and fun personality.