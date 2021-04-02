Speak Up Newport Webinar April 14: Participate with a Purpose

Share this:

Many Newport Beach citizens volunteer their time to assist and advise the City Council. Participation on City Boards, Commissions and Committees is one of the principal ways citizens get involved in their local government.

Women in Newport Networking (WINN) is a local forum available to residents creating awareness about opportunities to serve as members of these and other community organizations. Hear from current and past members about the essential steps to getting appointed to the Board of Library Trustees, City Arts Commission, Harbor Commission, Park, Beaches & Recreation Commission, Planning Commission as well as many others.

To participate in this free Webinar on Wednesday, April 14 from 4 to 5 p.m., please login on to: http://www.SpeakUpNewport.com/participate-with-a-purpose.

If you have a question you would like to ask the presenters please send it to: [email protected]. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the Webinar.

For more information, visit www.SpeakUpNewport.com.

Webinar participants:

Diane Dixon: Women in Newport Networking and City Council

Council Member Diane Dixon was elected to the Newport Beach City Council in November 2014 and re-elected to a second, four-year term in November 2018. Diane served as Mayor Pro Tem in 2015 and as Mayor in 2016 and again in 2019. Diane currently serves as a member of the Council’s Finance Committee and served as its chair from 2015 to 2018. She is chair of the City Aviation Committee, and previously served two years as chair of the Water Quality and Tidelands Management Committee. Diane is also the president of the Board of Directors for the Association of California Cities – Orange County.

Before her election to public office, Diane enjoyed a nearly 40-year career in leadership roles including s as a senior executive at Avery Dennison, a Fortune 300 public company. Diane has had a decades-long commitment to community leadership with United Way, YMCA, KCET, USC Board of Councilors and Alumni Association and ALS Golden West Chapter.

In 2015, Diane, along with several community leaders, developed a forum called Women in Newport Networking (WiNN) to encourage Newport Beach residents to serve as members of City boards, committees and commissions, as well as civic and community organizations.

Joe Stapleton: Chairman of Newport Beach Foundation and Finance Committee

As President and Co-Founder of Spinnaker Investment Group, Joseph Stapleton oversees the firm’s client relationships while advising businesses and individuals on customized wealth and investment management. His top priority is assisting clients to achieve what is most important to them by bringing their goals and desires in line with their financial resources.

He currently serves on the City of Newport Beach’s Finance Committee, is a past city Harbor Commissioner, and is active on the board of directors of more than a dozen community and civic organizations including The Pacific Arts Foundation, the Newport Beach Foundation, the Literacy Project, Speak Up Newport, the Commodores Club and Newport Beach & Company. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Business Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Arizona.

Lauren Kleiman: Planning Commission

Lauren Kleiman is a graduate of Pepperdine Law and an attorney by trade who has devoted much of her recent years to volunteerism for the Newport Beach community, including her current position as Secretary of the Newport Beach Planning Commission. Lauren also chairs the Parent Education Committee as a member of the Newport Beach Foundation Board and is a member of the Cameo Association Board of Directors as well. She has been actively involved in the Newport Beach Aviation Committee, Airport Working Group, Junior League, the Blind Children’s Learning Center and many other civic endeavors. Lauren resides in Corona del Mar with her husband and their eight-year-old son.

Debbie Stevens: Housing Element Update Committee

As President of Environmental Audit, Inc. Debbie has over 35 years of experience in planning and environmental compliance for a variety of industries. Debbie is also President of the Corona del Mar Residents Association, has been on the CdMRA Board of Directors since 2013. She is also a Board member of the Harbor View Hills Community Association.

She has served on the Housing Element Update Advisory Committee since 2020. She was on the General Plan Update Steering Committee from 2019 to 2020, and the Environmental Quality Affairs Committee from 2009 to 2016.

Debbie Stevens holds a BS degree in biological sciences from USC and a Masters of Public Health degree in epidemiology from UCLA.

Heather Ignatin: Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission

Heather has been on the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission for the past four years, including this year as chair. During this time, the focus of her work has involved helping to maintain and improve our city’s world-class facilities and outdoor spaces, as well as stewardship of our 35,000-plus trees.

She has also served on several Ad Hoc Committees, including the Grant Howald Park Rehabilitation project, Lower Sunset View Park project and tree-policy revisions. This work reflects her strong commitment to community service in Newport Beach, where she has spent the past decade working with various non-profit organizations that concentrate on families and children, and has led more than a dozen community-building events.