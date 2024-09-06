Spooky Halloween Boutique Returns to Roger’s Gardens Through October 31

Share this:

Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar has once again curated a hauntingly memorable Halloween boutique experience for its guests. Drawing over 100,000 visitors from September through October, this theatrical retail experience is a year-long labor of passion and precision.

Guided by the visionary insights of Head Merchant Hedda Staines and Holiday & Home Décor Buyer Crystal Pittman, the theme is meticulously brought to life.

Starting in January, collaboration begins with artisans and manufacturers, crafting custom, one-of-a-kind collectible pieces exclusively for the boutique.

By May, the artistic synergy between the buyers and the wickedly talented Visual Merchandisers at Roger’s Gardens embark on producing hand-crafted props, setting the stage and further enhancing the allure of the Halloween space.

Two and a half weeks before opening day, a dedicated team of 10 Visual Designers tirelessly transform and shape the boutique.

The boutique boasts seven distinct areas, each a harmonious blend of handmade props, one-of-a-kind artisan pieces, and over 500 expertly styled products spanning the spectrum from traditional classics to contemporary chic.

Curated Theme Boutiques:

Mystical Pumpkin Patch: Step into the Mystical Pumpkin Patch, where the golden hues of autumn blend with the eerie glow of Halloween. This enchanting corner is brimming with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, from classic orange gourds to whimsical jack-o-lanterns that light up with a smoldering effect. Whether you’re looking to carve, decorate, or simply admire, the Pumpkin Patch offers a bountiful harvest of delights that capture the essence of the season.

Enchanted Archives: Venture into the Enchanted Archives, a mystical sanctuary where the secrets of the arcane come to life. Here, ancient spell books are stacked high, each filled with spells and enchantments waiting to be discovered. Bewitched floating candles cast a flickering light over vintage-inspired items, creating an atmosphere of intrigue and wonder. This chamber is perfect for those who wish to weave a little magic into their Halloween décor.

Magical Garden Shed: Enter the Magical Garden Shed, where the ordinary garden takes a dark and delightful turn. Amongst the bones, skulls, and snakes, you’ll find creepy crawlies and crows lurking in every corner. This is a place where the eerie meets the unexpected, offering a spine-chilling collection of décor that will transform any space into a haunted haven.

Botanical Potion Parlor: The Botanical Potion Parlor is a treasure trove for aspiring alchemists and witches. Shelves are lined with potion bottles, each filled with bubbling concoctions that shimmer with mystery. Mystical items abound, perfect for brewing up your next incantation or adding a touch of the supernatural to your home. This boutique invites you to embrace your inner spellcaster and stock up on all the essentials for your magical practices.

Garden Gathering: Behold the spectacle of the Garden Gathering, where witches from near and far gather in a moment of frozen time. This captivating display captures the essence of “The Gathering,” showcasing the unity and power of these mystical beings. As you walk through this immersive scene, you’ll feel the energy of the coven and the allure of the supernatural. It’s a must-see moment that adds a dramatic flair to the

Collectibles Crevice: Discover the hidden wonders of the Collectibles Crevice, where one-of-a-kind artisan pieces await. This exclusive collection features handcrafted items that are as unique as they are enchanting. From delicate sculptures to intricate ornaments, each piece tells a story of its own. The Crevice is a haven for collectors and those who seek to add a touch of artistry and exclusivity to their Halloween décor.

Midnight Nook: Descend into Midnight Nook, a cozy yet eerie enclave dedicated to all things black cat and spooky luxury. Here, you’ll find plush pillows, soft throws, and high-end décor that blend comfort with the dark charm of Halloween. This boutique is the perfect place to indulge in luxurious, spooky delights that add warmth and style to your haunted home. Embrace the cozy darkness and let the Midnight Nook envelop you in its spell.

The Halloween Boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Roger’s Gardens, 2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Corona del Mar.

For updates and Information, please visit https://www.rogersgardens.com/blogs/events.