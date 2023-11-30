Spread Joy and Give Toys with Gelson’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Share this:

Gelson’s customers – especially those in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach – are encouraged to take part in the Gelson’s annual toy drive to benefit disadvantaged children across the region.

Customers who visit those local Gelson’s Markets, or any of its 28 locations across Southern California, can participate by donating a toy between December 4 and 17. There will be a red bin in each store for donation drop off. The annual toy drive will also take place internally at Gelson’s corporate office and warehouse.

Toys donated at Orange County stores will benefit the Miracles for Kids nonprofit organization and children they serve.

To prevent infection, Gelson’s can only accept new and unwrapped gifts for infants, children, and adolescents.

Infants to age 5: Rattles, Interactive crib toys/musicals, soft baby dolls, building blocks, balls, toys, educational books, educational toys, and bubbles.

Ages 6 to 13: Toys, Play-Doh, crafts, art supplies, colors, coloring books, toys, superhero action figures, Hello Kitty items, bubbles, cars, dinosaurs, dolls, and Barbies.

Ages 13 to 18: Board games, makeup, nail polishes, LA sports team swag, Bath & Body Works sets for older girls, CDs, MP3 players, wallets, sports balls, white art paper, markers, video games, and purses.

All Ages: Socks, slippers, hats, beanies, PJs, gift cards, movies, books, backpacks and sports bags, blankets, and clothing.

Things Not Accepted:

Stuffed toys or toys with small pellets or beans.

Toys should be sturdy and free of any parts which may pinch.

Please avoid toys that can break easily and leave sharp edges (i.e. made of glass or brittle plastic).

Toys that are designed to promote aggressive behaviors (e.g. toy weapons of any kind or violent video games or movies).

No food.

Please visit www.gelsons.com/toydrive for further details.