Sprinkles Cupcakes in CdM Plaza Has Treats Not Tricks for Halloween

Sprinkles in the Corona del Mar Plaza is dishing out ghoulish cupcakes, bake boxes, and decorating kits to get guests of all ages into the spooky spirit this year.

Cupcakes are available for local pickup and delivery. They can be purchased individually or in a limited-edition festive matte black box.

Trick or Treat cupcakes (available to order Oct. 25 and 26, pick up Oct. 30 and 31) have Belgian dark chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting, topped with ALL the candy: Twix, Kit Kat, Snickers, Milky Way, 3 Musketeers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and M&Ms minis.

Sprinkles also has Double Stuffed OREO cupcakes available through October 31. These cupcakes feature bright orange vanilla buttercream that oozes inside the chocolate cake lined with a Halloween orange OREO cookie crust, topped with orange vanilla buttercream frosting and OREO crumble rim—and a black bat!

This week through October 31 you can order the Bewitched Red Velvet: The signature Red Velvet cake rolled in Halloween-inspired décor by Fancy Sprinkles.

