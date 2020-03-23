CommunityImagesSlide Show Slideshow: Sunday in Corona del Mar By Christopher Trela - March 22, 2020 0 1478 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Newport Beach Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was out and about in Corona del Mar on Sunday, March 22 and snapped these photos at the beach. Note the rocks practicing social distancing. Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin Share this: