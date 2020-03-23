Slideshow: Sunday in Corona del Mar

Newport Beach Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was out and about in Corona del Mar on Sunday, March 22 and snapped these photos at the beach. Note the rocks practicing social distancing.

Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
Corona del Mar / photo by Lawrence Sherwin
