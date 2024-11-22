Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk OC in Fashion Island Raises $735K

Share this:

Susan G. Komen Orange County hosted its 28th annual More Than Pink Walk at Fashion Island on September 29. The event brought together more than 8,000 breast cancer survivors, patients and advocates to raise critical funds to support the organization’s mission of advancing research and enhancing their support services including financial assistance, screening, diagnostics and patient navigation services.

Early Sunday morning, the surrounding streets of Fashion Island were filled with families and friends dressed in bright pink, with pom poms in hand, team shirts, tribute signs remembering loved ones, and more, ready to walk in support of breast cancer research.

The morning began with music curated by DJ Desi filling the air as the Costa Mesa High School Drumline and El Modena High School Color Guard kicked off the festivities to energize the crowd. Before the opening ceremony began, a moment of silence was held in honor of those who have been affected by breast cancer – a reminder of the impact the disease has on the community at large.

Coleen Sullivan, KABC7 TV Anchor, conducted the opening ceremony which highlighted breast cancer survivor Liz Guerrini and her personal journey with breast cancer. The ceremony also allowed for gratitude to be extended to Orange County’s three leading fundraising teams and top three fundraising individuals by gifting them Komen hats. Before participants took to the walking route, a heartfelt moment caught them by surprise as dozens of white doves were released, soaring above the crowd symbolizing peace, freedom and love.

“The More Than Pink Walk in Orange County was a tremendous success,” said Megan Klink, Vice President of Community Development Strategy West Region. “The community truly came together to create a space of unity for those affected by breast cancer and to support Komen’s mission to make equitable care available to all and did so with positivity, enthusiasm and comradery.”

The breast cancer awareness community in Orange County exceeded the organization’s fundraising goal of $723,00, which allowed Komen to set a new benchmark of $735,000. The gracious donations made will support the organization’s ability to meet the imminent needs of breast cancer patients through its free Breast Cancer Helpline (1-877 GO KOMEN) and its imperative offerings including patient navigation, financial assistance and emotional support.

“Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer, and experts say that one-third of breast cancer deaths would be prevented with universal access to modern treatments,” said Klink. “Komen is committed to continuing its research efforts and helping find a cure for the disease. So far, we have invested nearly $1.1 billion in research, collaborating with more than 2,000 researchers and contributing to 3,100 discoveries – and it’s because of the More Than Pink Walks and our dedicated community we continue to make an impact.”

Among the many sponsors of the More Than Pink Walk: Pacific Life, Natrelle, MemorialCare, Albertsons Vons Pavilions Foundation, Providence, Kaiser Permanente, City of Newport Beach, Mentor, Toyota of Orange, UCI Health, Hoag Hospital, Thales Avionics, Pathway Capital, Atabeck & Co., Orangetheory Fitness, and their generous in-kind partners: ABC7, Cox Communications. Mother’s Market & Kitchen, Don Francisco’s Coffee, LaFonn, PepsiCo, VIP Transport, Pure Steel, and Orange County Register.

For more information on Susan G. Komen Orange County, visit www.komen.org/community/california/orange-county.