Sherman Library & Gardens Welcomes New Director of Education and Programs

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar has always had a strong education component, and now it’s getting even stronger thanks to Lisa Wagner, who has joined Sherman Library & Gardens’ leadership team as the new Director of Education and Programs.

Wagner brings more than 15 years of education experience to the organization, along with over a decade of experience working within the nonprofit sector

As the beloved world-class cultural hub looks to the future, the expansion of the Sherman Library & Gardens education programming is an important component of the organization’s evolution.

According to information from Sherman Library & Gardens, in 2025 (and beyond) Sherman Library and Gardens will welcome more visitors to experience new seasonal artists and authors, wellness programming, plant shows, unique performances, and other programs.

The gardens are not static but rather blooming, with timely and inventive ways for patrons of all ages to connect and engage with history, horticulture, and the arts.

Wagner’s prior experience at Think Together, CulinaryLab, and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will prove to be integral as Sherman Library & Gardens continues to Grow the Gardens.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa Wagner to our leadership team, and look forward to curating our education programming to elevate our existing programs while adding fresh and engaging events and experiences,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

“I’m immensely proud to join the talented team here at Sherman Library & Gardens,” said Wagner. “This organization combines many of life’s treasures – the abundant beauty of a botanical garden, the intrigue of art and history, and the comforting stillness that only nature can provide. I look forward to bringing educational programming to our community that will cultivate learning, inspiration, and connection.”

Lisa Wagner Up Close

According to the Sherman Library & Gardens blog, Wagner was born and raised in Orange County, and upon graduating high school moved around to various cities including Boulder, CO, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and then back to Huntington Beach over a decade ago.

“My husband is a “Chefpreneur,” and we are parents to two human children, ages 5 and 10, along with a furry child, an almost 11-year-old border collie mix dog,” said Wagner on the blog.

Wager graduated from the University of Southern California with a BA degree in Public Relations and Minor in Psychology, and has worked in the nonprofit industry for over a decade and within the Education space for more than 15 years.

According to Wagner, she has been a fan of Sherman Library & Gardens after a friend brought her there, and instantly fell in love with its beauty and rich history.

“When I discovered the Education position open, I saw it as an amazing opportunity to cultivate education and appreciation for nature, history and the arts while making a meaningful impact within the community.”

About Sherman Library & Gardens

Sherman Library & Gardens is a non-profit organization that has been deeply rooted in Orange County for over half of a century, serving the community as a sanctuary and education beacon for history and beauty.

Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of plants both native and exotic, and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest.

Today, Sherman Library & Gardens is a monument to Haskell’s dream of an educational and cultural center including a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library. Sherman Library & Gardens was recently recognized by the Newport Beach City Council with a proclamation, naming Sherman Library & Gardens as the “Cultural Hub” of Corona del Mar.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar. Visit www.TheSherman.org.